While Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa remains coy about his future, he insists he is ready to play anywhere in the country as teams continue to show interest in his service.
Mthethwa has attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu following his impressive performances for Stellies last season. But when asked if he would prefer to join AmaZulu to be closer to home or move to Gauteng, Mthethwa, 28, said he was happy for any challenge.
“What I can say is that I’m open to play in whichever part of the country if that’s where the next challenge comes from,” Mthethwa told the media.
“I can’t say it has to be KwaZulu-Natal just because it’s closer to home. As long as I’m able to work, that’s fine with me. I just need to work to feed my family.”
Usuthu have already confirmed their interest in his services, but Mthethwa insists he has not received any communication from any club. “I think they’ll always be links and conversations during this time, but I’m not able to say whether I’ve been contacted because no one has come out to say they want me,” he said.
“Maybe the conversations are happening with my agent or the club, but I’m just fully focused on putting in the work at the moment.”
The midfielder was part of the Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad in Durban, where they finished third.
He plans to continue doing well to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos and receive a call for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast next year.
“There is something right I’m doing and people are also noticing, maybe it is because of the hard work I’ve put in all the time. It’s every player’s dream to play for the national team, so I will be happy if I can be part of the national team in future.”
Mthethwa ready to relocate for any offer
Stellies midfielder keen to add to his Bafana caps after Cosafa run
Image: Ashley Vlotman
While Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa remains coy about his future, he insists he is ready to play anywhere in the country as teams continue to show interest in his service.
Mthethwa has attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu following his impressive performances for Stellies last season. But when asked if he would prefer to join AmaZulu to be closer to home or move to Gauteng, Mthethwa, 28, said he was happy for any challenge.
“What I can say is that I’m open to play in whichever part of the country if that’s where the next challenge comes from,” Mthethwa told the media.
“I can’t say it has to be KwaZulu-Natal just because it’s closer to home. As long as I’m able to work, that’s fine with me. I just need to work to feed my family.”
Usuthu have already confirmed their interest in his services, but Mthethwa insists he has not received any communication from any club. “I think they’ll always be links and conversations during this time, but I’m not able to say whether I’ve been contacted because no one has come out to say they want me,” he said.
“Maybe the conversations are happening with my agent or the club, but I’m just fully focused on putting in the work at the moment.”
The midfielder was part of the Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad in Durban, where they finished third.
He plans to continue doing well to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos and receive a call for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast next year.
“There is something right I’m doing and people are also noticing, maybe it is because of the hard work I’ve put in all the time. It’s every player’s dream to play for the national team, so I will be happy if I can be part of the national team in future.”
Rakhale in limbo over Botswana's caps rule
'Maseko won’t struggle at star-studded Sundowns'
Stellies proud to release Makhanya to US league club
Orlando Pirates officially launch Thebe Magugu-designed jersey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos