De Sa believes Otladisa will be a hit at Pirates

The coach who introduced new Orlando Pirates man, Katlego Otladisa, to the top-flight, Roger De Sa, has no doubt the 26-year-old tricky winger will succeed at the Buccaneers.
De Sa handed Otladisa his Premiership debut when he was just 21 years old at the now defunct Platinum Stars in 2017. After a brilliant breakthrough year at Dikwena, Otladisa was bought by Mamelodi Sundowns the following year. The lad from Rustenburg would have a torrid spell at Chloorkop as he never played for the club in any official game, but spent three years out on loan at Dikwena and Ajax Cape Town.
"I think Katlego can really be a hit at Pirates. This is a second chance for him to prove himself at a bigger team [after failing to break into the Sundowns playing squad]. His speed is his greatest weapon. Remember he suffered a bad injury [he fractured tibia and fibula in December 2017 and only recovered in January 2019] just before going to Sundowns and he bounced back, that speaks volume about his character,'' De Sa told Sowetan yesterday.
"Many players don't come back from that kind of injury but he did, so I think he has the right mentality to succeed anywhere. His speed is unique and his bravery to take on players makes him a unique player. Yes, the expectations will be very high at Pirates but the boy has what it takes to deliver. The unsuccessful stint at Sundowns should have taught him a few lessons which he can now use."
Otladisa's career deteriorated such that he even played for third-tier side Orbit College between 2020 and 2021, before he was snatched by Marumo Gallants. It was at Marumo where he found his mojo back, playing a telling role in the side reaching the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season, before Pirates lured him ahead of the 2023/24 term.
Despite proving to be the heartbeat of the team, Otladisa only racked up six assists and failed to find the back of the net even once from 46 appearances across all competitions for Marumo as they got relegated last term.
De Sa believes Otladisa will be a hit at Pirates
Ex-mentor lauds 'unique, brave player'
Image: VodacomSoccer
