Soccer

Mabasa won't mind hooking up again with coach Steve

Bucs striker open to possible reunion with coach at Swallows

18 July 2023 - 07:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Tshegofatso Mabasa wants to replicate his scintillating Casafa Cup form at club level.
Image: Darren Stewart

As out-of-favour Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is linked with a move to Moroka Swallows, he says it will be good to work with coach Steve Komphela again as he can get the best out of him.

Mabasa, who was on loan at Sekhukhune United from Pirates last season, was with Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup tournament in Durban.

While he is still in the dark about his future with the Buccaneers, he says he wouldn’t mind working with Komphela should a move to Swallows happen.

The duo worked together at now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic in 2018 and 2019, where the striker enjoyed his best football.

“So far, I can’t mention anything on that yet (joining Swallows). I’m going back to Joburg and I will sit down with my agent and see what options we have and take it from there,” Mabasa told the media in Durban.

“I love coach Steve. He is one of the best coaches in the country; yes, people criticise him for not winning trophies before but he is one of the best coaches, to be honest. How many players are coming from his coaching and went on to do well?

“It will definitely be a great opportunity to be working with him again. As of yet, I don’t know anything. I will only know when I’m back and [after speaking] with my agent.”

The 26-year-old scored three goals during the Cosafa tournament and shared the Golden Boot award with Albert Kangwanda of Zambia and hopes his performances can be a catalyst for a return to club form.

“This has been a good breather for me, from club football...,” he said.

“So, I’ve learned a lot from being with this group of players. We all came here with different reasons and different objectives.

“At the end of the day, we came together as a team and we fought, but it was not meant to be – to take the trophy that we wanted.

“I’m getting my game back where it used to be and I believe it is exactly what I have done so far and I will continue to work hard and to improve from this.”

