Rising star Thapelo Maseko joins Sundowns
Club been following player's progress since debut at SuperSport
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of promising star Thapelo Maseko from SuperSport United on Tuesday morning.
The 20-year-old was one of the players who impressed last season and helped SuperSport to finish in third place in the DStv Premiership.
Sundowns have been following his progress since he made his debut at the club where he went on to become one of the promising youngsters.
They announced his signing on their social media accounts on Tuesday morning.
