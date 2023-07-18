×

Soccer

Rising star Thapelo Maseko joins Sundowns

Club been following player's progress since debut at SuperSport

18 July 2023 - 10:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thapelo Maseko has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
Thapelo Maseko has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of promising star Thapelo Maseko from SuperSport United on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old was one of the players who impressed last season and helped SuperSport to finish in third place in the DStv Premiership.

Sundowns have been following his progress since he made his debut at the club where he went on to become one of the promising youngsters.

They announced his signing on their social media accounts on Tuesday morning.

“Speed has always been part of my game; in football like everything in life there are distances. With that said we keep going faster, faster because we never leave side of the goal,” said Maseko.

Maseko scored four goals in 24 matches for SuperSport last season, where he also caught the eye of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Maseko joins Grant Kekana, Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and Aubrey Modiba as players who have left SuperSport and joined Sundowns in previous years.

