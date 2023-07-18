Highly-rated 19-year-old utility stopper Olwethu Makhanya will be the fourth SA player to play in the US Major League Soccer (MLS) in the new season after joining Philadelphia Union from Stellenbosch on Tuesday.
Makhanya, who had a stellar 2022/23 campaign, joins Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United), Njabulo Blom (St. Louis City ) and Katlego Ntsabeleng (FC Dallas) in the star-studded MLS that also has Lionel Messi, who's in the books of Inter Miami.
“As a club, we are incredibly proud to see Olwethu join Philadelphia Union and have no doubt that he will make a huge success of his time abroad. Stellenbosch FC has made a commitment to providing opportunities for young players to showcase their talent and towards creating a clear pathway for them to build successful careers as professional footballers,” Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie said in a club statement.
“To see a young player like Olwethu use that platform to earn a transfer to one of the most competitive leagues in the world is a source of great pride for the club, and we hope it will serve as inspiration for others looking to follow in his footsteps.”
Makhanya's contract at Union will run through the 2025 MLS Season with a club option through 2027. The SA youth international will be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster slot.
“We’re excited to have signed Olwethu as the club’s first Under-22 Initiative signing. In a short amount of time, he rose from a second team player at his club, to earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the DStv Premiership,” said Union sporting director, Ernst Tanner, in the US club's own statement on Tuesday.
Another player who could be headed to the MLS is Mamelodi Sundowns' Cassius Mailula, after the club confirmed they had received an approach from a club they didn't name.
Stellies proud to release Makhanya to US league club
Teen joins three other SA players and Messi in MLS
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
