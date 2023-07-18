×

Soccer

Allan excited about working under Komphela

Centre-back ‘not obsessed’ with breaking into Bafana’s main team

18 July 2023 - 07:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Keegan Allan of Swallows FC.
Image: Philip Maeta

Swallows stopper Keegan Allan is buoyed by the prospect of working with coach Steve Komphela.

Komphela completed a shock move to Swallows two weeks ago, leaving his post as first team coach at Mamelodi Sundowns. Having been part of Bafana Bafana squad in the Cosafa Cup, that concluded in Durban on Sunday, Allan cant wait to meet Komphela at Swallows.

Coach Steve is an incredible coach. His record speaks for himself and I am just very excited to work under him. It’s an extreme privilege to have someone like that as a coach. I cant wait to return [to the club after the Cosafa Cup], Allan said.

The 22-year-old Allan was one of SAs top performers at this regional tournament, where they settled for bronze after beating Malawi 5-3 on penalties in a third place play-off at King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend.

Quizzed if hed like to graduate to be part of the full-strength Bafana squad, trained by Hugo Broos, Allan implied hes not obsessed with breaking into Bafanas main team. The Swallows centre-back has, however, backed himself to always give his all whenever hes on the pitch.

Its hard for me to think like that,” Allan answered when he was asked if he thought hed done enough to break into Broos side. 

To be honest, I will take it one game at a time. I cant think ahead, I dont want to think ahead. I work hard and give my 100% in each of my performances, thats all I can look back on and say I gave it my all. The main thing is just consistency. Theres a lot of talent in my position but I will try to continue to perform to the best of my ability. Its just about working hard and the rest will take care of itself.

Last season was Allans maiden in the Premiership, having joined from second-tiers University of Pretoria in July last year. The highly-rated centre-half scored two goals from 20 games he featured in what was his first season in the top-flight for the Birds.

