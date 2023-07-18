Dzvukamanja’s move to SuperSport United 'shocks' Pirates

Orlando Pirates admit they have been left disappointed by Terrence Dzvukamanja’s shock move to SuperSport United.
The Buccaneers confirmed they have allowed the striker to join SuperSport United after they were approached by the club yesterday. Pirates however expressed their disappointment with the move, accusing Dzvukamanja of dishonesty.
The club says he pleaded with the club to be released to play in his home country Zimbabwe, to be close to his family. Dzvukamanja did not even need trickery to leave Bucs as he was a free agent after his contract with the club expired in June.
Pirates are said to have been keen to extend his stay as they wanted to include him in their squad for the CAF Champions League.
“Dzvukamanja approached the club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to address pressing family matters," a statement from the club read.
“After consideration, the club offered to pay his salary while sorting out his personal issues at home. The club acceded to this on compassionate grounds.
“As part of the club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help among other things, their mental wellbeing.
“The club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since the club had made plans to include the player in their CAF Champions League squad.
“With this new development, the club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United.”
The 29-year-old has now reunited with coach Gavin Hunt, having worked together at now-defunct Bidvest Wits.
Dzvukamanja had developed into Pirates’ main striker under Jose Riveiro after struggling in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, netting eight goals in all competitions, including the winner in the Nedbank Cup final.
SuperSport are also trying to sign Etiosa Ighodaro as a replacement for Thamsanqa Gabuza, who has already left the club.
Meanwhile, Matsatsantsa a Pitori also confirmed that Eric Mathoho, who was training with them won’t be signed and has already left the club.
