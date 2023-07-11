Maritzburg United midfielder Rowan Human says he would love to play with his idol and homeboy Keagan Dolly at Kaizer Chiefs, amid reports of interest from the Soweto giants.
Human, 22, currently playing for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup in Durban, has been heavily linked with Chiefs while SuperSport United are also in the mix.
The player shone in the past season for Maritzburg, but his efforts were not enough to help the Team of Choice avoid relegation from the DStv Premiership via the playoffs.
Human is aware of the demand for his services, but says potential suitors will have to bring a good enough offer to convince Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia to let him go.
Human is from Westbury in Johannesburg, the same suburb that produced Dolly and Bafana legend Steven Pienaar, who also played for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.
“I speak to Keagan a lot and I feel like there’s not much pressure, but I need to keep working hard,” Human said.
“It will be nice to play with him (Dolly), but whatever happens, it happens.”
Human says his focus is on Bafana despite the obvious distraction of where he will be playing next season.
“I get that question a lot but at this point I’ve told my agent that I’m at Cosafa and I’m focusing on this,” he said.
Bafana meet Eswatini in a must-win Cosafa Cup clash at Princess Magogo Stadium today at 6pm. SA are top of group A with four points from their 1-1 draw with Namibia and Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Botswana.
Human expresses desire to join homie Dolly at Chiefs
Midfielder currently busy with Bafana in Cosafa Cup
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images
