×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Human expresses desire to join homie Dolly at Chiefs

Midfielder currently busy with Bafana in Cosafa Cup

By Sithembiso Dindi - 11 July 2023 - 07:59
Rowan Human of South Africa during the 2023 COSAFA Cup match between South Africa and Namibia at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 05, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
Rowan Human of South Africa during the 2023 COSAFA Cup match between South Africa and Namibia at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 05, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United midfielder Rowan Human says he would love to play with his idol and homeboy Keagan Dolly at Kaizer Chiefs, amid reports of interest from the Soweto giants.

Human, 22, currently playing for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup in Durban, has been heavily linked with Chiefs while SuperSport United are also in the mix.

The player shone in the past season for Maritzburg, but his efforts were not enough to help the Team of Choice avoid relegation from the DStv Premiership via the playoffs.

Human is aware of the demand for his services, but says potential suitors will have to bring a good enough offer to convince Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia to let him go.

Human is from Westbury in Johannesburg, the same suburb that produced Dolly and Bafana legend Steven Pienaar, who also played for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. 

“I speak to Keagan a lot and I feel like there’s not much pressure, but I need to keep working hard,” Human said.

“It will be nice to play with him (Dolly), but whatever happens, it happens.”

Human says his focus is on Bafana despite the obvious distraction of where he will be playing next season.

“I get that question a lot but at this point I’ve told my agent that I’m at Cosafa and I’m focusing on this,” he said. 

Bafana meet Eswatini in a must-win Cosafa Cup clash at Princess Magogo Stadium today at 6pm. SA are top of group A with four points from their 1-1 draw with Namibia and Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Botswana. 

Lakay uncertain about his future at Sundowns

Despite revealing that he is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns, Lyle Lakay is unsure about his future at the club as he remains in the dark.
Sport
14 hours ago

Pirates confirm friendly with Maccabi goes ahead

Orlando Pirates’ decision to disregard the call by Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition (BDS) to boycott their pre-season friendly against ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Jane confident Banyana capable of passing group stage

Banyana Banyana skipper Refiloe Jane says they understand that they will be carrying the hopes of more than 60-million South Africans at the World ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Lekgwathi sees potential in sensational Saleng

Lucky Lekgwathi believes that Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has qualities to flourish overseas.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...