Baby boy found dead by caregiver at KZN creche
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
An investigation is under way to determine how a nine-month-old baby died after he was put down for a nap at a creche north of Durban.
The baby's death has prompted a police investigation and the KwaZulu-Natal social development department has deployed social workers to provide psychosocial support to his bereaved family.
The provincial social development department said the tragedy took place in Zwelisha, Verulam, “after the child had been registered at the facility and had just been fed.
“It is alleged the infant was discovered by a caregiver in a non-responsive state. Despite his seemingly peaceful sleep, the child did not respond after his nap and in spite of immediate action and medical assistance, efforts to save the child were unsuccessful.
“The entire community is in shock and mourning over this loss,” the department said.
