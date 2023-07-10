Despite Kaizer Chiefs having strengthened their team with what look like quality players ahead of the new season, ex-player Junior Khanye is not entirely convinced with some of the signings.
The outspoken Khanye feels some of the signings they have made do not deserve to be there and highlighted players they should have brought instead.
On Saturday, Chiefs confirmed Tebogo Potsane as their seventh signing after Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, Pule Mmodi and Ranga Chivaviro.
But Khanye feels the Amakhosi should have signed Lesedi Kapinga, Thulani Serero, Khanyisa Mayo, Andile Jali and Ricardo Goss.
“Two years ago, Mdantsane should have come to Chiefs because he and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are similar players,” Khanye told Sowetan yesterday.
“Msimango, I don’t think he is better than the [former] defender of the season Njabulo Ngcobo, but because of the identity the club lost, the philosophy didn’t suit him and the coaches didn’t believe in him and he was never used properly.
“So if you bring Msimango, what has he done at TS Galaxy to earn a place at Chiefs, where there are too many expectations?
“Chivaviro did well for Marumo Gallants, especially in the CAF Confederation Cup, but I thought they could go for Mayo before he renewed his contract with Cape Town City. He is still young. He has proven himself. Chivaviro did well, okay, but I have a problem with his age, so they should have gone for Mayo.”
Khanye throws shade at Amakhosi’s new signings
‘Only Ditlhokwe deserves to be at Amakhosi’
Image: Duif du Toit\Gallo Images
'Anything is possible': Thabo Cele leaves door open for PSL move amid interest from Chiefs, Sundowns
Khanye believes only Ditlhokwe deserves to be at Chiefs as SuperSport United, his former team, did not concede many goals last season and he played well.
“Modi is 31 this year, and how many seasons is he going to have, and the question is what has he done for Golden Arrows that much to earn a place?” he said.
“I thought they would go for Kapinga. He was unfortunate not to play. For me, he is among the best and he is quality. Given a platform at Sundowns without game time, he was scoring and assisting.
“Ditlhokwe, I will give him the benefit of the doubt. He deserves to be given a chance. He did well at SuperSport with Thulani Hlatshwayo. They didn’t concede so many goals or lose many.
“Potsane is a good signing, more dynamic, but he is still the same player. He doesn’t improve and he is still the same as he started. They should have signed Serero, and he can handle the pressure.”
