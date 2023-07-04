“There must be a reason that prompted Chiefs to put Zwane where he is now and he must just accept it and get on with the job,” advised Moloi, who was assistant at Pirates when they won back-to-back trebles in 2011 and 2012, and the Bucs teams that lost the Caf Champions League in 2013 and Caf Confederation Cup in 2015.
Arthur Zwane must get on with the job at Kaizer Chiefs: Teboho Moloi
Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi has encouraged fellow coach Arthur Zwane not to take as a demotion being moved back to the assistant coach position at Kaizer Chiefs.
Moloi was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of former Pirates teammate Gora Ebrahim's book, No Regrets, in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Zwane was appointed Amakhosi head coach at the beginning of last season. After a torrid time that ended with Chiefs finishing fifth on the DStv Premiership table and failing to end their trophy drought, which has now stretched to eight seasons, his position was last week given to former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.
Moloi, an assistant coach at Pirates from 2011 to 2016, said Zwane should accept the switch and help Ntseki to improve the team in the coming season.
“I know what it takes and feels to be an assistant coach at a big club. It's an enormous task and there's a lot to contribute.
“There must be a reason that prompted Chiefs to put Zwane where he is now and he must just accept it and get on with the job,” advised Moloi, who was assistant at Pirates when they won back-to-back trebles in 2011 and 2012, and the Bucs teams that lost the Caf Champions League in 2013 and Caf Confederation Cup in 2015.
Ntseki has been head of technical and development at Chiefs for the past two years, but was not expected to be named head coach as the team was believed to have been in advance talks with Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.
“He [Ntseki] is fully qualified to coach Chiefs and has been part of their technical structure for a long time,” Moloi reasoned on Ntseki's appointment.
“The key part will be the working relationship between Zwane and Ntseki. If that can be firm and good, I believe Chiefs stand a good chance to compete and perform better in the coming season. But I'd warn supporters about expecting instant success.
“We've seen all the changes Chiefs are making in their squad. Some of these new players may take longer to adapt and understand what it means to wear that jersey. So it's not only about the changes that have been made in the technical team.”
Chiefs have so far confirmed Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ranga Chivaviro and Venezuelan Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia as their six new players for the 2023-24 campaign.
