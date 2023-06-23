×

Soccer

Nange could be off to SuperSport United after Chiefs let him go

Amakhosi opt against new deal for midfielder

23 June 2023 - 08:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and Phathutshedzo Nange during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants FC at FNB Stadium on May 03, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and Phathutshedzo Nange during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants FC at FNB Stadium on May 03, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SuperSport United are expected to be midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange’s new home after he left Kaizer Chiefs.

Yesterday, Chiefs confirmed they had opted against renewing Nange’s contract, which expires next Friday. “Phathutshedzo Nange has been released by the club on the expiry of his contract. The 31-year-old signed for Amakhosi from Stellenbosch in July 2021,” read Chiefs’ statement.

Nange is now free to join a club of his choice, and given what SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews said about him last month, he is likely to end up at Matsatsantsa. SuperSport are yet to announce any signing ahead of the new term.

“If Nange is a player that is free and we can agree on terms with him, he’s definitely someone who is interesting for us. Gavin [Hunt] has worked with him [at Bidvest Wits before]. He likes him,” Matthews said when journalists interrogated him about Nange at the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony.

Nange, who played only five games for Chiefs in the 2022/23 season, is the third player to leave Naturena before the start of the new season. Eric Mathoho was the first player to be let go a few months ago with his contract ending at the end of the month. Fellow defender Siyabonga Ngezana was sold to Romanian club FCSB last week. It was reported that Amakhosi pocketed R12m for selling Ngezana to Europe.

Cole Alexander, whose contract is also lapsing next Friday, is another player expected to exit Naturena. All in all, the 31-year-old Nange played 31 games and scored only two goals in the Chiefs jersy.

