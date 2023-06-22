Ratomo says playing CAF Champions League football a daunting prospect

Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Ratomo hasn’t hidden that he has butterflies in his stomach before the Buccaneer’s CAF Champions League campaign in the new season.
The 18-year-old Ratomo was the youngest member of the Pirates squad last season after being introduced to the professional ranks by coach Jose Riveiro towards the end of the season.
Ratomo managed a goal and an assist from two league fixtures he was involved in in the 2022/23 season, where Pirates finished as the league’s runners-up behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns to join them as SA’s two representatives in the Champions League.
The prospect of tasting Champions League football for the very first time terrifies Ratomo as the tournament’s away games are synonymous with unpleasant treatment. Even so, the lad from Sharpeville is determined to defy the odds and help the Sea Robbers realise their dream of lifting the Champions League trophy.
“I fear going into the CAF [Champions League] because it’ll be my first experience there and I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know the environment and I don’t know how they’ll treat me there,” Ratomo said on one of Pirates’ three-episode TV series, Bucs Camp Season 1, that aired on SuperSport PSL from Monday to Wednesday this week.
“Obviously winning the Champions League comes with the star and this team wants that so badly. I will try to perform against all odds because we really need the star.”
Ratomo also opened up about playing with his idol teammate Thembinkosi Lorch for the first time when they drubbed AmaZulu 4-0 on the final day of the DStv Premiership campaign last month, where he was on the scoresheet as well.
“In the game against AmaZulu, I was showboating with Lorch and it was the happiest moment of the match. It was the first time I was playing with my role model. I couldn’t believe that I was playing with him, looking at him from close range..
“I told him afterwards that I was in disbelief that I was playing with him. He then explained to me that we will play more games together going forward,” Ratomo said.
Ratomo says playing CAF Champions League football a daunting prospect
Pirates youngster says being on the field with his idol teammate Lorch was amazing
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Ratomo hasn’t hidden that he has butterflies in his stomach before the Buccaneer’s CAF Champions League campaign in the new season.
The 18-year-old Ratomo was the youngest member of the Pirates squad last season after being introduced to the professional ranks by coach Jose Riveiro towards the end of the season.
Ratomo managed a goal and an assist from two league fixtures he was involved in in the 2022/23 season, where Pirates finished as the league’s runners-up behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns to join them as SA’s two representatives in the Champions League.
The prospect of tasting Champions League football for the very first time terrifies Ratomo as the tournament’s away games are synonymous with unpleasant treatment. Even so, the lad from Sharpeville is determined to defy the odds and help the Sea Robbers realise their dream of lifting the Champions League trophy.
“I fear going into the CAF [Champions League] because it’ll be my first experience there and I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know the environment and I don’t know how they’ll treat me there,” Ratomo said on one of Pirates’ three-episode TV series, Bucs Camp Season 1, that aired on SuperSport PSL from Monday to Wednesday this week.
“Obviously winning the Champions League comes with the star and this team wants that so badly. I will try to perform against all odds because we really need the star.”
Ratomo also opened up about playing with his idol teammate Thembinkosi Lorch for the first time when they drubbed AmaZulu 4-0 on the final day of the DStv Premiership campaign last month, where he was on the scoresheet as well.
“In the game against AmaZulu, I was showboating with Lorch and it was the happiest moment of the match. It was the first time I was playing with my role model. I couldn’t believe that I was playing with him, looking at him from close range..
“I told him afterwards that I was in disbelief that I was playing with him. He then explained to me that we will play more games together going forward,” Ratomo said.
Former Bafana, SuperSport and Pirates star Ntshumayelo announces retirement from football
Sundowns legend Mnguni praises Mokwena on clinching four-year deal
Jordaan compares Broos's Bafana to Clive Barker's
Ellis faces toughest selection headache for World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos