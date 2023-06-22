×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Unqualified' Mkhalele barred from Cosafa bench

Safa ropes in Ramoreboli to coach in regional tourney

22 June 2023 - 07:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Helman Mkhalele.
Helman Mkhalele.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ wish to see his deputy Helman Mkhalele steering the ship at the Cosafa Cup will not materialise as the latter doesn't have the required coaching badges.

In what looks like a hurried move, yesterday Safa confirmed Morena Ramoreboli as Bafana's Cosafa coach with Raymond Mdaka acting as his assistant. This followed Sowetan's questions, sent to the association technical director Walter Steenbok through head of communications Mninawa Ntloko, about Mkhalele's coaching badges earlier on the day. While we didn't receive answers, Safa released a statement confirming Ramoreboli would take charge, but didn't state any reason for Mkhalele's absence.

Cosafa’s 2023 regulations stipulate that “in line with CAF requirements, all head coaches at the tournament must have CAF Pro, A or B coaching licence. Assistant coaches can have a Pro, A, B or C licence”.

Yesterday, Mkhalele confirmed that he only boasted a Safa level one badge, revealing Safa was working on converting it to a CAF badge. However, it’s not clear if it’s really possible to convert Safa badges to CAF.

“My licence hasn’t been converted to CAF but the association (Safa) is working towards addressing that issue. I currently have a Safa level one licence, so the plan is to convert it to CAF,” Mkhalele told Sowetan yesterday before Safa announced Ramoreboli.

Mkhalele’s situation has left Safa with egg on its face, especially after the association had made it clear the Premier Soccer League clubs must hire qualified coaches. In April, Steenbok said it was irresponsible of Golden Arrows to have two coaches in Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza who have “nothing” in terms of qualifications. He also lambasted Swallows’ Musa Nyatama, but it turns out Bafana’s second-in-command is unqualified either. 

In July last year, then Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed to this publication that Broos’ contract stipulates that he skips the Cosafa Cup. “In terms of his contract, he’s not coaching during the Cosafa and CHAN [the African Nations Championship]. Even last year he [Broos] wasn’t the coach at the Cosafa Cup [when Morena Ramoreboli guided the side to the title],” Motlanthe said.

Meanwhile, Cosafa secretary-general Sue Destombes emphasised that the tournament’s rules say only coaches with CAF A and B licenses are allowed to be in the dugout at senior level.

“For the seniors, coaches must have CAF A or B. At junior level it reduces to C for Under-17s and B for the U-20s,” Destombes said.

This regional competition will run from 5-16 July in Durban. Ramoreboli will name his squad tomorrow but in another development that shows how Safa has reduced Cosafa to a farce, Steenbok has already stated they have scouted players from the ABC Motsepe League. They'll go into camp on Tuesday in Durban. Ramoreboli recently won the league title with Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy. 

Mamelodi Sundowns announce 'four more years of coach Rulani'

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced a four-year contract extension for coach Rulani Mokwena.
Sport
1 day ago

Amazulu want new Spanish coach to aim for the top four

New AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin of Spain has been given a tough mandate of taking the increasingly trigger-happy club into the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana win over Morocco vindicates Broos – Buckley

Erstwhile Bafana Bafana winger Delron Buckley views the national team’s recent victory over the No.1 team in Africa, Morocco, as an assurance that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Aubass rises above life of crime to shine for Bafana

New Bafana Bafana fan-darling Bathusi Aubaas's rise to stardom had many upheavals along the way and venturing into crime was an available option ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded
Debris field found by Titanic during search for missing submersible