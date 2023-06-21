×

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns announce 'four more years of coach Rulani'

By Marc Strydom - 21 June 2023 - 10:12
Rulani Mokwena has signed a four-year extension to his Mamelodi Sundowns contract.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced a four-year contract extension for coach Rulani Mokwena.

Mokwena began last season as a co-coach along with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.

A coaching reshuffle in October last year saw him become sole head coach, after which he led Downs to their sixth straight DStv Premiership title. 

Sundowns tweeted: “Four more years of coach Rulani. Masandawana, we are delighted to announce that our head coach @coach_rulani has signed a four-year contract extension.”

Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe said the extension means Sundowns will have “four more years of success, four more years of hard work and dedication and four more years of joy, trophies and wonderful memories for the Yellow Nation”.

Mokwena said his aim is to bring more titles to trophy machine Sundowns.

“You know you are loved, you are appreciated and you are wanted. I look in the eyes of my players every single day and think there's still more to be done,” he said. “And because of that feeling I felt the need to be able to put myself at service for this incredible institution once more and try to help it achieve more and win more trophies.

“As a servant of this club I've grown to love it and become not just somebody who has a number of years and hours, blood sweat and tears, I now have to prove my loyalty and love for this football club.

“In the big responsibility of leading the club in this moment I feel a privilege. I have to also thank the supporters for loving me and making me feel appreciated and welcome.”

It was the manner of Downs' sixth championship in succession that impressed the most, as they crushed all opposition and ended with a 16-point gap over second-placed Orlando Pirates. The Brazilians' 71 points left them a point short of their record of 72 for the 16-team PSL set in 2015-16.

Mokwena also steered Sundowns to the semifinals of the Caf Champions League, exiting narrowly on away goals to Wydad Athletic of Morocco.   

