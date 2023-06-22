Sundowns legend Mnguni praises Mokwena on clinching four-year deal

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Bennett Mnguni has lauded the club’s hierarchy for tying down coach Rulani Mokwena to a long-term deal, predicting he’ll repay the faith by winning the Caf Champions League in the new season.
On Tuesday, Sundowns confirmed that Mokwena had extended his stay at the club by penning a four-year deal. The 36-year-old Mokwena inspired the Brazilians to their sixth successive league title last season after being given the responsibility to lead solely midway through.
Despite winning the league, Mokwena was still under fire for failing to clinch the coveted Champions League, where they were knocked out by Wydad Casablanca in the semifinals. Mnguni views the club’s decision to retain the former Orlando Pirates coach as a smart move, foreseeing him delivering the Champions League.
“This is a wise move to keep Rulani because he’s been good for the club. The players love him and there’s that strong bond between him and them, so how would you break that? There was really no need for the club to start afresh because Rulani has laid a very solid foundation,” Mnguni said yesterday.
“I’d stake my life on it, Sundowns will win the Champions League in the new season and that’d be Rulani’s way to appreciate this new contract. There’s no one I can think of, who’s capable of winning the Champions League with Sundowns, than Rulani.”
Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe is convinced that retaining Mokwena for four more years means they’ll maintain their consistency as far as success is concerned. “Four more years of success, four more years of hard work and dedication and four more years of joy, trophies and wonderful memories for the Yellow Nation,” Motsepe said.
Mokwena suggested that the connection he feels with the players everyday made him believe he has an unfinished business at Chloorkop, hence he extended his stay. The Sundowns coach is eager to deliver more trophies.
“You know you are loved, you are appreciated and you are wanted. I look in the eyes of my players every single day and think there’s still more to be done. And because of that feeling I felt the need to be able to put myself at service for this incredible institution once more and try to help it achieve more and win more trophies,” Mokwena explained.
Sundowns legend Mnguni praises Mokwena on clinching four-year deal
‘No one is more capable of winning the Champions League than Rulani’
Image: Nour Akanja/BackpagePix
