Jordaan hopes war in Europe will help SA's Fifa bid

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is already counting the votes they will need to win the bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup, banking on the war between Russia and Ukraine to get the association votes as European countries are said to be divided over the war.
SA will have to fend off competition from Brazil, a joint bid by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, and another from the US and Mexico.
Safa has confirmed members of the committee that will oversee the bid to host the event. The committee includes Itumeleng Dlamini, Kanizat Ibrahim, Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone, Natasha Tsichlas and Russell Paul.
As he’ll be in the Asia, Oceania region, with Banyana Banyana, Jordaan is hoping to strike relations with the nations there with the help of Brand South Africa to help SA’s slow burner bid.
“I have said many times, we can win this bid, but the energy is not there yet, and the commercial support,” said Jordaan speaking to the media this week.
“If you look at the bidding nations, Europe has a candidate, South America has a candidate, North America has a candidate, Asia and Oceania, where we are going [now for the 2023 World Cup], don’t have a candidate. SA has strong links with these two countries (Australia and New Zealand), and it’s important that Brand SA helps us engage the people of these two countries, the political and football leaders.”
Jordaan is looking ahead to the voting, predicting how Fifa’s 211 affiliated associations will vote. Where he sees an opening is in the Uefa region, thanks to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
“The bid is strong, the issue here is that Fifa has 211 member associations, Africa’s block of votes is 54, Europe is 55, and South America is 10,” Jordaan said.
“So behind Brazil, they have 10 votes, potentially behind South Africa we have 54, behind Europe there are 55, however, there’s a war in Europe that has divided Europe, and it’s highly unlikely they will all vote because they are at war with each other.
“So in that context, we must just remain focused, remain balanced and argue about the things that we have; the hotels, the stadiums, we only need eight stadiums and we have 11,” he said.
Jordaan hopes war in Europe will help SA's Fifa bid
Bid still lacklustre but Safa president drumming up support
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is already counting the votes they will need to win the bid to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup, banking on the war between Russia and Ukraine to get the association votes as European countries are said to be divided over the war.
SA will have to fend off competition from Brazil, a joint bid by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, and another from the US and Mexico.
Safa has confirmed members of the committee that will oversee the bid to host the event. The committee includes Itumeleng Dlamini, Kanizat Ibrahim, Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone, Natasha Tsichlas and Russell Paul.
As he’ll be in the Asia, Oceania region, with Banyana Banyana, Jordaan is hoping to strike relations with the nations there with the help of Brand South Africa to help SA’s slow burner bid.
“I have said many times, we can win this bid, but the energy is not there yet, and the commercial support,” said Jordaan speaking to the media this week.
“If you look at the bidding nations, Europe has a candidate, South America has a candidate, North America has a candidate, Asia and Oceania, where we are going [now for the 2023 World Cup], don’t have a candidate. SA has strong links with these two countries (Australia and New Zealand), and it’s important that Brand SA helps us engage the people of these two countries, the political and football leaders.”
Jordaan is looking ahead to the voting, predicting how Fifa’s 211 affiliated associations will vote. Where he sees an opening is in the Uefa region, thanks to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
“The bid is strong, the issue here is that Fifa has 211 member associations, Africa’s block of votes is 54, Europe is 55, and South America is 10,” Jordaan said.
“So behind Brazil, they have 10 votes, potentially behind South Africa we have 54, behind Europe there are 55, however, there’s a war in Europe that has divided Europe, and it’s highly unlikely they will all vote because they are at war with each other.
“So in that context, we must just remain focused, remain balanced and argue about the things that we have; the hotels, the stadiums, we only need eight stadiums and we have 11,” he said.
Chiefs dressing room split, 'has been for years'
Ratomo says playing CAF Champions League football a daunting prospect
Former Bafana, SuperSport and Pirates star Ntshumayelo announces retirement from football
Sundowns legend Mnguni praises Mokwena on clinching four-year deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos