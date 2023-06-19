As it’s history now that Mamelodi Sundowns retained the DStv Premiership title for a sixth successive season, while Orlando Pirates bagged the other two trophies that were on offer in the form of the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, we pick the five best and worst recruits of the just-concluded Premier Soccer League season.
Best signings
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Williams, 31, moved to Sundowns at the start of the season from Tshwane rivals SuperSport United. The Bafana star adapted well in his debut campaign in Chloorkop. Even with the stiff competition from other decorated goalkeepers at Masandawana like Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, Williams managed to walk straight into the starting XI and flourish. He played in 26 of Sundowns’ 30 league matches and also rewrote history as he kept 18 clean sheets, breaking a long-standing record that was set by Moeneeb Josephs, who managed 17 during the 2009/10 season.
Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)
The 31-year-old Timm joined the Buccaneers at the start of the term and went on to play a pivotal role in the club’s success of finishing second with two trophies in the bag, having arrived in the off-season from Marumo Gallants. Timm simply made Pirates tick. Such was the former Marumo man’s contributions at the Sea Robbers that he won the heart of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who gave him a few call-ups in recent months. Timm made 33 appearances for the Soweto Giants across all competitions.
Ashely du Preez (Kaizer Chiefs)
Signed from Stellenbosch at the beginning of the season, Du Preez established himself as Amakhosi’s main source of goals as he managed nine goals and five assists in 32 games across all tournaments, despite injuries troubling him here and there. The 25-year-old Du Preez was just a rose among the thorns as many Chiefs players were just poor. Du Preez also received a few Bafana call-ups a few months into his Chiefs spell.
PSL’s best and worst signings of the past season
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Ranga Chivaviro (Marumo Gallants)
Having joined the club from Venda Football Academy before the start of the season, the 30-year-old became one of the best signings this past season. His impressive form saw him net 10 goals in the DStv Premiership from 19 matches and seven in the CAF Confederation Cup from 10 games. He has already attracted interest from other PSL clubs like Chiefs and Stellenbosch.
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
The 27-year-old had a remarkable second half of the season after he rejoined Stellenbosch from SuperSport United in the January transfer window period. He scored nine goals from 10 league matches to inspire the Cape Winelands side to a six-place finish, while also scoring six goals in four appearances to help his side reach the Nedbank Cup semifinal. Rayners also walked away with the best player prize in the Nedbank Cup competition.
And the flops...
Keletso Makgalwa (TS Galaxy)
Makgalwa joined Galaxy on loan from Sundowns in the off season but the 26-year-old found the going rather tough at the Rockets, starting just one of the five league games he played. Galaxy terminated Magkalwa’s deal just three months after he had joined them. Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi reasoned that they let him go because he was struggling to knuckle down when given opportunities.
Zitha Kwinika (Chiefs)
Chiefs bought Kwinika alongside Du Preez from Stellenbosch at the start of the term. The former failed to bring stability in the Amakhosi rearguard, committing endless schoolboy errors. Kwinika would later be dropped from the starting line-up as most of his mistakes cost Chiefs maximum points. Kwinika, 29, made 28 appearances in all competitions.
Craig Martin (Pirates)
Martin joined Pirates from Cape Town City during the January transfer window. The 29-year-old couldn’t break into the starting line-up with Thabiso Monyane, Bandile Shandu and even left-footed Paseka Mako were always preferred ahead of him. In a few games (6) Martin played in Pirates shirt, he hardly offered them the goods.
Luvuyo Memela (Richards Bay)
Having had impressed at AmaZulu the previous season, Memela was tipped to shine at Bay but things didn’t work out for him. Memela joined Bay in the off-season as a free-agent after Usuthu unexpectedly discarded him on the back of a stellar season. The 35-year-old playmaker scored a measly one goal from 24 games across all competitions.
Bienvenu Eva Nga (Pirates)
Eva Nga arrived at Pirates from Chippa United in the off-season, having scored an impressive 10 league goals at the Gqeberha outfit. At Pirates, the Cameroonian struggled to maintain his berth in the starting line-up after starting the season as a regular. Missing glorious chances can be attributed to him losing his slot in the first eleven. The 30-year-old striker netted a single goal from 13 games in all tournaments.
