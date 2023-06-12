Maritzburg boss urges charges to 'avoid mistakes' against Spurs

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has called on his players to eradicate mistakes when they take on Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday in the last game of the PSL promotional/relegation playoffs.
After having three games played, Spurs are on top of the mini-league log with nine points while after the same number of games played Maritzburg is second with six points while Casric Stars played all their four games without earning any points.
Maritzburg’s 2-0 win over Casric Stars on Saturday courtesy of goals from Rowan Human and Rafiq De Goede gave a lease of life in the playoffs, as a result outside a win would have been an advantage for Spurs. Wednesday’s game is a do-or-die, a Premiership status can be won or lost.
Kadodia, who knows the importance of his club being in tier one, has urged his players to shake away any lapses of concentration in the upcoming match at the Harry Gwala stadium (7.30pm).
“It’s been a very long and tough season, with a lot of games and mistakes that have cost us to be in the playoffs. We’ll do everything possible to fight until the end," Kadodia told Sowetan.
“The issue is the continuous mistakes that lead to goals like Cape Town last week. Where these mistakes are coming from I don’t know. We hope the supporters come out in numbers but they’re also tired of the mistakes that the team is making. We want to ensure that the players are committed first and put on a good strong fight and win the game that will make the people happy.
“We have more people supporting this team, people that know the importance of having a franchise in Pietermaritzburg,” he said.
The Maritzburg boss said Spurs are the favourites going into the match.
“The game against Cape Town Spurs is going to be a very difficult game. The fact that they have three points makes them favourites. We’ll do everything in our power to make sure we’ll fight to reclaim our status,” he said.
Promotion playoff results: Casric Stars 0 - 2 Maritzburg United
Promotion playoff fixtures:
Wednesday: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm
Maritzburg boss urges charges to 'avoid mistakes' against Spurs
'We’ll fight to reclaim our status'
Image: Anesh Debiky
