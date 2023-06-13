Williams has no hard feelings over top award

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has weighed in on losing out on the coveted footballer of the season accolade, saying all the nominees deserved it.
Williams was pipped to the gong by his Sundowns teammate Teboho Mokoena when the PSL announced its top achievers at the annual year-end awards ceremony, held virtually, a fortnight ago.
The Sundowns duo were nominated alongside Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates, who went on to clinch the Players' Player of the Season award.
“Whoever won the footballer of the season deserved it. So, for me, any of the three nominees or even five, because they are more players that personally I think deserve it,” Williams, who won the goalkeeper of the season award instead, told the media at Bafana Bafana’s media conference at Tuks High Performance Centre in Pretoria yesterday.
The Sundowns shot-stopper also addressed the statement made by his former coach Gavin Hunt that goalkeepers mustn’t win the footballer of the season award, urging people to start appreciating the role keepers play in football.
“I understand where he (Hunt) is coming from; obviously the in-field players do most of the work, but in this day and age, the way football is moving now, goalkeepers are more important.
"I don’t think I have ever seen a game without a goalkeeper. I have seen a game without defenders, without midfielders and without a striker. So people need to appreciate goalkeepers as well,” Williams argued.
Williams indicated that he was satisfied with his contribution in what was his maiden season with Sundowns as they clinched the league title for a sixth successive term. The Bafana skipper implied that he feels like he silenced his naysayers, who didn’t give him a chance when he arrived at the Brazilians from SuperSport United in the off-season.
“I am just proud of myself, proud of my achievements and proud of the team. There were lots of doubts at the beginning of the season, so it (joining Downs) was another challenge I was ready to take on and I am glad that I showed my worth at such a big team who pride themselves on being champions. I had to adapt as quickly as possible.”
Williams has no hard feelings over top award
Bafana skipper urges for keepers to be more appreciated
Image: Darren Stewart
