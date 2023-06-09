×

Coach Hugo justifies Mayo's omission

Broos asks why PSL clubs look down on Cosafa Cup

09 June 2023 - 09:54
Neville Khoza Journalist
Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City FC during the DStv Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Richards Bay at Athlone Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Petri Oeschger
Image: Petri Oeschger

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained his omission of striker Khanyisa Mayo, while he questioned the Premier Soccer League clubs for not releasing players for the Cosafa Cup tournament.

Mayo was one of the standout players in the recently concluded season, finishing as the league's joint top goal scorer with Peter Shalulile on 12 goals.

But he was a notable exclusion yesterday when Broos announced his final squad, with the coach saying it was just a choice he had to make.

"You have to make decisions and you have to make choices. Sometimes choices are also difficult for me: should I take Mayo, [Monnapule] Saleng, or another striker?" Broos said yesterday.

"Yes, you take a few opportunities on what he can or what he cannot [do], but in the end it was Mayo who we didn't choose.

"But it has nothing to do with the fact that he didn't show enough during the pre-camp or that. The choices are difficult sometimes; he deserves to be with us, but yeah, I can only select 23 players."

Broos also questioned why PSL clubs failed to release players for Cosafa, saying some of them could be playing in tournaments like that where he can judge if they are ready to play for the national team.

"On [Neo] Maema, those are players who have to be in the [Cosafa] team, he is a good player, but is he ready for us?

"I don't know, I can't call seven players like that in my team to try them. It's impossible, again I repeat, why not play those guys in the Cosafa Cup, then you will have a good view of them and will have international experience."

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Siyanda Xulu (Turan Tovuz, Azerbaijan), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Maphosa Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bathusi Aubaas (TS Galaxy)

Strikers: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United), Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport United), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota FC, US).

