Two wins will keep Maritzburg up - Davids

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says the destiny of their DStv Premiership status is in their hands, noting they need to win their two remaining games in the PSL playoffs.
With last-placed Casric Stars out of the running, Shaun Bartlett's Cape Town Spurs are currently in pole position to get promotion to the top flight as they are on top of the playoffs table with nine points after three matches. Maritzburg are second with three points after playing two matches and will not afford to drop any points as things stand.
They need a win tomorrow at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga against Casric and in their last match at home against Cape Town Spurs to give themselves a chance of staying up.
Davids, who understands the importance of Maritzburg being in the top flight, says all they can do now is win both their games in the mini-league starting tomorrow.
"Because of the magnitude of this game and the next, we just need to get results. Two 1-nil wins keep us in the PSL. Our focus at the moment is about getting results," Davids said.
"Casric are not going to be easy; they're a team that's got nothing to lose; they have a bit of freedom, less pressure to express themselves. We can't go into the game thinking they're just going to pitch up, we know it's going to be a very difficult game," he said.
The two 1-nil wins Davids is targeting indeed will keep them up as it will mean they have a better goal difference than Spurs. Maritzburg have scored two and conceded one while Spurs have scored three and conceded zero.
"The main thing is for us to win the match. In the first game goal difference was a priority because we knew it could come down to goal difference... The 2-0 against Casric puts us in the driving seat in terms of goal difference. That's why we have the possibility to win both games 1-0," Davids said.
Promotion playoff fixtures:
Saturday: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, 3pm
June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm
Two wins will keep Maritzburg up - Davids
Goal difference favours Team of Choice as they travel to Casric
