Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Mandla Masango said he recently rejected a “disrespectful offer” from a DStv Premiership club as he plots his comeback to the big time.
The 33-year-old has been without a club since 2018 after parting ways with Denmark's Randers FC, but insists he has not retired.
Speaking during a Carling Black Label Champions Day in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Masango said it’s not due to a lack of suitors that he has not signed a professional contract in the past five years.
Though the player, who enjoyed much success with Amakhosi, is desperate to make a comeback, he said he won’t be exploited.
“It’s not a matter of being 'who' [Masango is in name], it’s a matter of principle,” he said.
I have nothing, but treat me with respect: Mandla Masango shocked by PSL club's offer
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“I have my own principles and if my principles and expectations are not met, I would rather stay at home.
“The last time I had an offer - but I won’t mention [the name of] the team - the person who called offered me an amount that I can make even when I’m at home, sleeping."
What left him even more baffled was that the “disrespectful” offer came from a top-tier club.
“You must have respect when you are speaking to people. You must respect their craft. Sometimes I feel some of the clubs don’t respect the craft of players, which is not right.”
Masango feels situations where footballers who accept nonsensical deals that don’t allow them to save for their futures might account for some stars going broke after retiring.
“Find a rugby player, find a cricket player who is broke after retiring. [You won’t] because their crafts are taken seriously and respected,” Masango said.
“As much as you can say, 'So and so comes from the township', it’s not a matter of where you come from, it’s a matter of principles. Tomorrow you will write a story about me and say, ‘Mandla is broke, Mandla is that’.
“I respect each and every individual, whether you have money or are broke, but don’t ... disrespect me. Yes, I have nothing, but treat me with respect and I will respect you back.”
