Former Kaizer Chiefs ace Masango refuses to sell his soul for PSL return

“Last time I had an offer, but I won’t mention the team, was a Premiership team. That person offered me an amount that I can make even when I am at home without waking up. When you speak to people, you must respect their craft. I feel some of the clubs don’t respect the craft of the players, which is not right. In rugby and cricket, you won’t find broke players because their craft is being taken seriously.”
“Bullet”, as Masango is nicknamed, continued: “I will continue with my things and if something comes and meets my expectations, I will return. Life is a matter of negotiations, but don’t come to me and disrespect me. As much as I say this, I won’t close any doors.”
Masango, who played a pivotal role when Chiefs last clinched silverware, the 2014/15 league title, also threw his weight behind embattled mentor Arthur Zwane, urging local media to also do the same.
“Chiefs are in a rebuilding phase, so success mustn’t be expected instantly. Arthur is a local coach, he has done well. He deserves a chance and also you guys as journalists need to support him. Don’t bash him because sometimes you guys have power to make the person and to break a person. Support him, be more positive,” Masango stated.
“We had coaches from overseas previously. When are we going to have our local coaches who get the support like international coaches? There are a lot of youngsters in that team. I was a youngster myself at some stage, so it takes time for a team with as many youngsters to click. You can’t just expect instant results...it’s a process.”
Have you ever wondered where former Kaizer Chiefs fan-favourite Mandla Masango disappeared to?
The 33-year-old former Bafana Bafana I has made it clear that he has not hung up his boots yet, insisting his absence from the big time has more to do with staying true to his principles of not accepting to be paid what he thinks he does not deserve.
“It’s not a matter of being who and who, it’s a matter of principles. When you are a person you must have your own principles, so I have my own. If my principles and expectations are not met, I’d rather stay at home,” Masango opened up at a Carling Black Label event in Braamfontein during the screening the Uefa Champions League final between eventual champions Manchester City and Inter Milan at the weekend.
Masango said he felt disrespected in the past when a certain Premiership boss offered him what he perceived to be peanuts.
