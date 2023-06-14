Bartlett confident of finally securing promotion spot

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says they will go into tonight’s PSL promotion/relegation playoff match with Maritzurg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm) to finish the job of getting promotion to the DStv Premiership.
Bartlett’s charges lost out on promotion in the regular Motsepe Foundation Championship season on the last day when they lost out to Polokwane City.
Following the agonising fumble, they have pushed themselves into an advantageous position. They are again in pole position, and will use the second chance offered by the playoffs, needing only a draw to send Maritzburg to the NFD on Wednesday evening.
Bartlett has credited missing out on automatic promotion in the NFD as a catalyst for their excellent performances in the playoffs, where they have won every match.
“It’s been a long season, we had a disappointment on the last day of the season,” said Bartlett. “Since then we have picked ourselves up and bounced back in the playoffs with three wins from three games, and three clean sheets, which is obviously good.
“But the job is not done, we know we have to go to Maritzburg and put in another shift and good performance and come away with a result to ensure promotion to the DStv Premiership.”
The race for promotion is between the Urban Warriors on 9 points and the Team of Choice who are second with six points. Although Maritzburg can pip Spurs to the top spot if they win tonight because of a superior goal difference, Bartlett believes their fate is in their hands.
“Getting automatic promotion was our goal but it has built character in the squad, the players realise it’s in our hands come Wednesday. We’ve prepared in the week the right way, we have played Maritzburg before, and we know exactly their strengths and weaknesses. Now, we have to go to their ground and get a result. For us it’s a priority, we are not concerned about anything else, it’s just a game we have to control on Wednesday.
“We can only control what’s in our hands, the way we play, our attitude approaching the game, creating opportunities and scoring goals. I can’t control how Maritzburg is going to play,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett confident of finally securing promotion spot
Urban Warriors need only a draw to send Team of Choice to the NFD
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says they will go into tonight’s PSL promotion/relegation playoff match with Maritzurg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm) to finish the job of getting promotion to the DStv Premiership.
Bartlett’s charges lost out on promotion in the regular Motsepe Foundation Championship season on the last day when they lost out to Polokwane City.
Following the agonising fumble, they have pushed themselves into an advantageous position. They are again in pole position, and will use the second chance offered by the playoffs, needing only a draw to send Maritzburg to the NFD on Wednesday evening.
Bartlett has credited missing out on automatic promotion in the NFD as a catalyst for their excellent performances in the playoffs, where they have won every match.
“It’s been a long season, we had a disappointment on the last day of the season,” said Bartlett. “Since then we have picked ourselves up and bounced back in the playoffs with three wins from three games, and three clean sheets, which is obviously good.
“But the job is not done, we know we have to go to Maritzburg and put in another shift and good performance and come away with a result to ensure promotion to the DStv Premiership.”
The race for promotion is between the Urban Warriors on 9 points and the Team of Choice who are second with six points. Although Maritzburg can pip Spurs to the top spot if they win tonight because of a superior goal difference, Bartlett believes their fate is in their hands.
“Getting automatic promotion was our goal but it has built character in the squad, the players realise it’s in our hands come Wednesday. We’ve prepared in the week the right way, we have played Maritzburg before, and we know exactly their strengths and weaknesses. Now, we have to go to their ground and get a result. For us it’s a priority, we are not concerned about anything else, it’s just a game we have to control on Wednesday.
“We can only control what’s in our hands, the way we play, our attitude approaching the game, creating opportunities and scoring goals. I can’t control how Maritzburg is going to play,” Bartlett said.
Bafana to attract big crowd with ticket special
Xulu feels Bafana are on right track under Broos
I have nothing, but treat me with respect: Mandla Masango shocked by PSL club's offer
Cloete happy to see Upington get its moment in the sun
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos