Truter looks forward to final, Confed Cup

After guiding Sekhukhune United to reach their maiden cup final in the Nedbank Cup, where they will face Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 27, coach Brandon Truter is also excited about the prospect of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.
By advancing to the Nedbank Cup final, Sekhukhune also qualified for the Confed Cup and will make their debut in the continental competition next season.
This is because the Buccaneers, their opponent in the final, will likely finish second or third in the DStv Premiership log standings at the end of the season. Should the Buccaneers finish second, they will automatically qualify for the Champions League, while a third place will see them go into the Confed Cup.
As a result, Babina Noko have qualified for the Confederation and Truter said it was a challenge they were looking forward to.
They beat Stellenbosch 4-3 in a penalty shootout at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday to progress to the final.
“We faced so many struggles this week in terms of preparations, in terms of flu, in terms of injuries and fatigue,” Truter explained to the club media department after the match.
“But for the players, it was a massive effort coming here setting Stellenbosch out. And we also created some chances against them, but for me, it’s into the final and it means a lot to the club as well.
“In terms of the first cup final, it also guaranteed us a spot in the Confederation Cup, which is another challenge as well which we’ve not prepared for. So, it is another challenge to look forward to.”
Sekhukhune and Pirates will first face each other in the league match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and Truter said they would go all out as they looked to cement their place in the top eight.
“We’ve Pirates this week. We still want to secure our top-eight spot, so that’s our focus now, but great efforts from the guys and congratulations to the players.”
Saturday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo; CPT v Bay, Cape Town; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth; Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; SuperSport v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng. All matches will kick off at 3pm.
Truter looks forward to final, Confed Cup
Sekhukhune to make debut in continental competition next season
Image: Ashley Vlotman
After guiding Sekhukhune United to reach their maiden cup final in the Nedbank Cup, where they will face Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 27, coach Brandon Truter is also excited about the prospect of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.
By advancing to the Nedbank Cup final, Sekhukhune also qualified for the Confed Cup and will make their debut in the continental competition next season.
This is because the Buccaneers, their opponent in the final, will likely finish second or third in the DStv Premiership log standings at the end of the season. Should the Buccaneers finish second, they will automatically qualify for the Champions League, while a third place will see them go into the Confed Cup.
As a result, Babina Noko have qualified for the Confederation and Truter said it was a challenge they were looking forward to.
They beat Stellenbosch 4-3 in a penalty shootout at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday to progress to the final.
“We faced so many struggles this week in terms of preparations, in terms of flu, in terms of injuries and fatigue,” Truter explained to the club media department after the match.
“But for the players, it was a massive effort coming here setting Stellenbosch out. And we also created some chances against them, but for me, it’s into the final and it means a lot to the club as well.
“In terms of the first cup final, it also guaranteed us a spot in the Confederation Cup, which is another challenge as well which we’ve not prepared for. So, it is another challenge to look forward to.”
Sekhukhune and Pirates will first face each other in the league match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and Truter said they would go all out as they looked to cement their place in the top eight.
“We’ve Pirates this week. We still want to secure our top-eight spot, so that’s our focus now, but great efforts from the guys and congratulations to the players.”
Saturday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo; CPT v Bay, Cape Town; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth; Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; SuperSport v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng. All matches will kick off at 3pm.
September urges his troops to upgrade to first team
Now SA U-17s target World Cup berth
Spurs’ return to PSL will be a big thing for Cape Town – Kannemeyer
New Safa CEO promises to hit the ground running
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos