The coach's appointment before the start of the season came as a surprise as many knew little about him and his credentials. Even so, the Spaniard was always confident of succeeding at Pirates. "I am a very optimistic guy, very positive even though I don't look like that sometimes. I promise you, I always think that everything is going to be alright [in the end],'' Riveiro revealed.
"In sports, you have to go with that mentality. In my opinion, wherever you are you have to approach your life and profession with that mentality and make sure that you can convince the people around you that everything is possible. Otherwise, what kind of a leader am I?"
Riveiro has, however, refused to take credit for Pirates' great run this season, crediting players and his support staff. "I have fantastic material and I have a lot of quality. That's why I cannot make miracles; it's not about me, it's about the whole group. It's the coaching staff, it's the players,'' he said.
Did you know?
Riveiro is the third Pirates coach to reach two finals in his first season at the club after Julio Leal (2011/12) and Gordon Igesund (2000/01)
Pirates aim for second trophy of the season
Derby win means nothing if we don't win cup final, says Riveiro
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has downplayed the significance of Saturday's Nedbank Cup semifinal win over archrivals Kaizer Chiefs, insinuating it would count for nothing if they don't win the trophy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 27.
Fringe centre-back Sandile Mthethwa came off the bench to net the winning goal for Pirates in extra time after Yusuf Maart's strike late in the second stanza had cancelled out Kermit Erasmus's strike that came very early in the first half. The 2-1 victory was Riveiro's first in the Soweto derby, having lost both league games to Chiefs this season.
"I am so happy for Sandile Mthethwa. In general, I am proud of all my players and the whole Pirates family but it's just a semifinal. We are going to the final now and we are not going there just to be there, we want to be the champions,'' Riveiro said.
Having already won the MTN8 early this season and on course to finish second in the DStv Premiership, winning the Nedbank Cup would just mean the Sea Robbers have had a near-perfect campaign in Riveiro's maiden season in SA.
Riveiro dreaming of the Champions League but first the Nedbank Cup final
The coach's appointment before the start of the season came as a surprise as many knew little about him and his credentials. Even so, the Spaniard was always confident of succeeding at Pirates. "I am a very optimistic guy, very positive even though I don't look like that sometimes. I promise you, I always think that everything is going to be alright [in the end],'' Riveiro revealed.
"In sports, you have to go with that mentality. In my opinion, wherever you are you have to approach your life and profession with that mentality and make sure that you can convince the people around you that everything is possible. Otherwise, what kind of a leader am I?"
Riveiro has, however, refused to take credit for Pirates' great run this season, crediting players and his support staff. "I have fantastic material and I have a lot of quality. That's why I cannot make miracles; it's not about me, it's about the whole group. It's the coaching staff, it's the players,'' he said.
Did you know?
Riveiro is the third Pirates coach to reach two finals in his first season at the club after Julio Leal (2011/12) and Gordon Igesund (2000/01)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos