Sekhukhune United will face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on May 27 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium following a 4-3 penalty victory over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.
Ba Bina Noko needed penalties to win after the match finished goalless in regulation time. Pirates advanced to the final after they edged their rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The two finalists will first meet in the league on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.
This is the first time that Sekhukhune are in the final since they were promoted to the DStv Premiership last season. For Stellenbosch, they will be disappointed as they wanted to win the title in honour of their late player Andries Oshwin, but it was Sekhukhune who were calmer in the penalty shootout.
By virtue of progressing to the final, Sekhukhune have already qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup as Pirates are likely to finish second or third in the league and will qualify for either Champions League or Confed Cup.
With a place in the final up for grabs, both teams played in high intensity as they went at each other with pace in the opening exchanges.
It was the visitors who came close to breaking the deadlock when Kamohelo Mokotjo forced goalkeeper Lee Langerveld into a diving save with a low dipping shot.
Sekhukhune book historic date with Pirates
Mtsweni the hero as he blocks two Stellies penalties
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Riveiro dreaming of the Champions League but first the Nedbank Cup final
The Cape Winelands also had their chance to find the opener when Junior Mendieta guided a header from a cross by Fawaaz Basadien that crashed against the upright.
That was the closest both teams came to scoring in the opening as despite the match flowing at a good pace, there were no more clear-cut chances and they went into the interval with the game in the balance.
Stellies came back with more energy after the interval and came close to finding the opener but Badra Sangare did well to deny Devin Titus.
The home side were dominant in the second half and created numerous chances but decision-making in the final third denied them.
As the game progressed, the home side enjoyed more box entries thanks to their aggressive approach but were denied by decision-making in front of goal.
Both teams could not be separated in regulation time and needed penalties to decide the semifinal and Sekhukhune progressed after substitute keeper Ntokozo Mtsweni made two saves.
