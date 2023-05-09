“If they are not motivated now, they will never be motivated. If they win this game, they qualify for the World Cup,” Crowie said in comments sent by the team’s media office.
Now SA U-17s target World Cup berth
Win at Senegal in last 8 a ticket to Fifa spectacle
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
SA U-17 coach Duncan Crowie has urged his young troops to find motivation when they take on Senegal in the quarterfinals of the U-17 Afcon tomorrow at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki, Algeria.
Crowie’s side narrowly qualified for the knockout stages, making it as one of the best third-place group finishers after ending behind Morocco and Nigeria in Group B. Amajimbos have had inconsistent performances so far in the competition as they are in the formative stages.
The last eight match against their West African counterparts is important, as a win could see them through to the semifinals and secure a place in the upcoming U-17 Fifa World Cup.
Crowie wants his players to use the opportunity to qualify for the junior World Cup as motivation.
“If they are not motivated now, they will never be motivated. If they win this game, they qualify for the World Cup,” Crowie said in comments sent by the team’s media office.
“Senegal has a 100% record, I have watched two of their three games, they are quality. This is probably the best team we have come up against.
“These are youngsters playing at the highest level stage of their lives so far and they are going to make mistakes. We have to give them the support they need. So far I can’t fault them for the effort they have given... it has been a pleasure being around these boys, they are very disciplined and they know what the goal and aim are for this tournament,” he said.
Amajimbos will be playing at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, which is named after SA’s first democratic president.
Crowie is hoping that “Madiba Magic” will be with them when they take on a strong Senegal team.
“He’s [Mandela] one of the greatest leaders of all time in the world, definitely the greatest leader [ever] in SA. Very emotional going into this stadium, playing a very important game, but I hope it will bring a good omen for us. We are looking forward to playing in the Nelson Mandela Stadium,” Crowie said.
