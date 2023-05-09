September urges his troops to upgrade to first team

After his players won the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) at the weekend, SuperSport United reserves coach Thabo September wants them to test themselves in the first team or NFD next season.
On Sunday, SuperSport clinched their first DDC title after Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City dropped points. Going to the last matchday, the young Spartans are on top with 62 points, followed by Pirates with 58 points and City in third with 56.
September’s charges lost out on the title last season and from that experience, they came into this season determined not to suffer another heart-crushing disappointment.
Although the league is focused on skill and talent development rather than winning, September believes that the youth title will be one that the players look back on with great memories in the future.
“It’s big for players when you’re playing in the DDC, and at the end of the day if you don’t win the DDC it does leave a sour taste,” September told Sowetan yesterday.
“You did get promoted but you never won the DDC, so it’s huge for these players. When they sit in the changing room they will reflect and say, ‘we did it’.
“To be rewarded with the trophy is a big thing, it’s like everything they have been working for in the season ... they have achieved it in a way. The next step for them is to go on to the first teams,” he said.
From this core, players such as Thapelo Maseko, Tendamudzimu Matodzi and Neo Rapoo have tasted first-team football. The likes of Shandre Campbell, Aphiwe Baliti and Keenan Bezuidenhout are expected to join Gavin Hunt’s preseason group while others might go on loan to NFD sides.
“I’m looking forward to working with them in the first team with coach Gavin, in the pre-season there will be a few players to the first team, it will be a big step for them, and I think they are ready for the challenge,” said the former Matsatsantsa star.
“Some of them will need to go out on loan to get better, staying in the DDC is one challenge, playing in the NFD and PSL is a different challenge. If they are not going to the first team, I’d like to see them going to an NFD team where they will get a bit of strength there, they will grow better, I’m looking forward to what’s to come for them,” he said.
DDC results:
AmaZulu 0 - 2 Kaizer Chiefs; Cape Town City 1 - 2 TS Galaxy; Royal AM 1 - 1 Mamelodi Sundowns; Sekhukhune United 2 - 3 Chippa United; Richards Bay 0 - 0 Orlando Pirates; SuperSport United 3 - 0 Swallows; Golden Arrows 2 - 0 Maritzburg United; Marumo Gallants 2 - 0 Stellenbosch.
September urges his troops to upgrade to first team
Coach feels DDC triumph a motivation for SuperSport youngsters
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
After his players won the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) at the weekend, SuperSport United reserves coach Thabo September wants them to test themselves in the first team or NFD next season.
On Sunday, SuperSport clinched their first DDC title after Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City dropped points. Going to the last matchday, the young Spartans are on top with 62 points, followed by Pirates with 58 points and City in third with 56.
September’s charges lost out on the title last season and from that experience, they came into this season determined not to suffer another heart-crushing disappointment.
Although the league is focused on skill and talent development rather than winning, September believes that the youth title will be one that the players look back on with great memories in the future.
“It’s big for players when you’re playing in the DDC, and at the end of the day if you don’t win the DDC it does leave a sour taste,” September told Sowetan yesterday.
“You did get promoted but you never won the DDC, so it’s huge for these players. When they sit in the changing room they will reflect and say, ‘we did it’.
“To be rewarded with the trophy is a big thing, it’s like everything they have been working for in the season ... they have achieved it in a way. The next step for them is to go on to the first teams,” he said.
From this core, players such as Thapelo Maseko, Tendamudzimu Matodzi and Neo Rapoo have tasted first-team football. The likes of Shandre Campbell, Aphiwe Baliti and Keenan Bezuidenhout are expected to join Gavin Hunt’s preseason group while others might go on loan to NFD sides.
“I’m looking forward to working with them in the first team with coach Gavin, in the pre-season there will be a few players to the first team, it will be a big step for them, and I think they are ready for the challenge,” said the former Matsatsantsa star.
“Some of them will need to go out on loan to get better, staying in the DDC is one challenge, playing in the NFD and PSL is a different challenge. If they are not going to the first team, I’d like to see them going to an NFD team where they will get a bit of strength there, they will grow better, I’m looking forward to what’s to come for them,” he said.
DDC results:
AmaZulu 0 - 2 Kaizer Chiefs; Cape Town City 1 - 2 TS Galaxy; Royal AM 1 - 1 Mamelodi Sundowns; Sekhukhune United 2 - 3 Chippa United; Richards Bay 0 - 0 Orlando Pirates; SuperSport United 3 - 0 Swallows; Golden Arrows 2 - 0 Maritzburg United; Marumo Gallants 2 - 0 Stellenbosch.
Now SA U-17s target World Cup berth
Spurs’ return to PSL will be a big thing for Cape Town – Kannemeyer
New Safa CEO promises to hit the ground running
Former Safa CEO Motlanthe dismisses discord with hierarchy as Monyepao takes over
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos