New Safa CEO promises to hit the ground running

As most of her predecessors openly bemoaned president Danny Jordaan’s interference in their jobs and maladministration before resigning, new Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao isn’t intimidated by the possibility of suffering the same fate.
Monyepao, a former Banyana Banyana player, was yesterday installed as Safa’s new chief executive officer, replacing Tebogo Motlanthe, who resigned on Friday. Monyepao is the second female CEO of Safa, after Pinky Lehoko served in the role albeit on an acting capacity, a few years ago.
“I am not going to say I am scared or I got my guard up or down, but it’s an open slate for me. It’s big shoes that I am filling, but I think I have to hit the ground running and I am capable of hitting the ground running. I am not naïve in terms of what’s required for this job. I know the challenges that surround any CEO of the SA Football Association. The job is not easy,” Monyepao told the media at Safa House in Nasrec yesterday.
“I come into this job with an open mind, with a clean slate. I am not going to say ‘this happened, that happened’. I think it’s about being open to the possibilities and also having an ongoing open discussions with advocate Motlanthe and also the president. I have engaged the president in terms of the support that I’ll require from the association.”
Motlanthe was also present at the media conference, but he left in the middle of it after denying he penned the resignation letter that was leaked to media, where he complained: “I cannot say I am in charge proudly because a lot is happening on a daily basis and it is safe to say I am now a glorified clerk, and that doesn’t sit well with me.”
Former CEOs Dennis Mumble and Gay Mokoena, like Motlanthe in the said letter, openly complained about Jordaan overruling them when he’s supposed to be the political head of the association, not executive president with day-to-day duties.
Monyepao, who’d been serving as the association's COO, feels her appointment came too soon, albeit she’s prepared to deliver, insinuating she knows the ins and outs of the role as she was working very closely with her predecessor.
“Yes, the position came earlier than expected because I was expecting the CEO [Motlanthe] and myself to work together until our contracts run out in three years’ time. But I am ready to serve and I’ll do my best in this position,” Monyepao said.
Meanwhile, Jordaan gave a cryptic answer when asked about the duration of Monyepao’s contract. “She was appointed yesterday. We must sit down and sign that contract. Are we looking for another CEO? I don’t know for what reason. We need to sit with her to understand if she’s ready for one year, three years, five years, those are possible negotiations,” Jordaan said.
Monyepao’s fact file
Place of birth: Pimville, Soweto
Notable educational qualifications: master's in sports management (Loughborough University, UK); BCom honours in accounting (UKZN)
Notable previous jobs: Marketing coordinator (Soccer City, 2010 World Cup); deputy director (Tuks Sports); team manager (Banyana)
