Mdaka admits loss to Downs made things difficult for Gallants' survival

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka admitted that they will now have to rely on other results to ensure their survival in the DStv Premiership this season.
Gallants, who are third from the bottom with 29 points suffered a 0-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the only league fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday after goals from Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane.
That defeat means they have now handed Chippa United, who are second from the bottom, and Maritzburg United a chance to avoid automatic relegation having left with two games.
Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are left with one match against Swallows on May 20 and Mdaka said they are now stressed as they will have to depend on other games.
“It means everything becomes more complex and very difficult... we thought we had a chance with two games to go...,” Mdaka told the media after the match.
“But a loss is more stressful. There is always pressure. If you have to think about the situation now and start relying on other teams, it becomes more difficult. The question now is how do you come out from the situation.
“Other than that, I think Sundowns is a very good team, we tried our level best and we couldn't [get maximum points]. We were caught in the first goal. We thought we would come back, but we were not able to and in the second half we conceded another goal and we made it difficult [to come back].”
Gallants will now shift their focus to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal against Young Africans in the first leg on Wednesday.
Mdaka said they will give their all in the semifinal despite not being sure about their safety in the Premier Soccer League.
“We've been in this situation and unfortunately, there is no remedy for this just to get there and play. You can't say we are not going to Tanzania, you can't say we want to play the league first and finish it. It is not in our hands,” he said.
“All we have to do is do what must be done. Go to Tanzania and play that game, come back, play the second leg even before you play the final game against Swallows on May 20. What has to happen is to watch other games play until we play our last match.”
Blunt Marumo to rely on other results to avoid the chop
Mdaka admits loss to Downs made things difficult for Gallants' survival
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
