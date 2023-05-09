Spurs’ return to PSL will be a big thing for Cape Town – Kannemeyer

Former Cape Town Spurs defender David Kannemeyer believes the club getting promotion to the DStv Premiership will be good for Cape Town football.
Spurs are one of the founding clubs of the PSL, and they are poised to make a return to the top flight should they win their remaining match in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The Parrow-based team is in pole position to get promotion; they are on top of the NFD table with 56 points, thanks to a crucial 2-1 win away at NB La Masia at the weekend.
As things stand, they are in control of their destiny – a win over the University of Pretoria on Sunday at the Athlone Stadium (3pm) will see them reach the promised land.
Kannemeyer, who burst into the scene as a teenager at Spurs in the 1990s, believes the club’s name still holds weight and it will be a big thing for Cape Town if they get promoted.
“In my opinion, it will be brilliant if they come back to the PSL with the name of Cape Town Spurs, it’s a big name. A lot of Cape Town people will be happy,” Kannemeyer told Sowetan yesterday.
“Spurs coming to the PSL will be great for Cape Town, there’s only two clubs now in the PSL from Cape Town, so I think it’ll be a huge boost for Cape Town football.
“Having lost Ajax a few years ago, who were big in developing young players in Cape Town, if they do get back into the PSL it will help give opportunities to children again,” he said.
Spurs are coached by Shaun Bartlett, who also played for the team during the early stages of his career. Bartlett has previously stated his intentions of getting the club back to tier-one football.
Kannemeyer said the players have to give it their all against AmaTuks and create their own history with the club.
“There’s no other way to approach it, if they want it that much I think they will give everything, there’s no other way to approach it at the moment. This is the final hurdle, so I’m sure the players will give everything.
“There’s a lot of players that came through the Ajax system, so it’s very important for them to make history at this point,” said the former Bafana Bafana international.
NFD results: Pretoria Callies 1 - 0 JDR Stars; NB La Masia 1 - 2 Cape Town Spurs; Magesi 0 - 0 Uthongathi; Platinum City Rovers 0 - 2 Polokwane City; Pretoria University 2 - 0 TTM; Casric Stars 1 - 1 Venda FA; Black Leopards 1 - 3 All Stars; Baroka 1 - 0 Hungry Lions.
