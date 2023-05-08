Fact is, it's hard to speak about Orlando Pirates' success without mentioning their arch foes Kaizer Chiefs, who are now approaching a decade without a trophy.
It is because of this that, after the Buccaneer's 2-1 win over Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at FNB Stadium over the weekend, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane had to answer why Pirates have achieved more than them this season when they also boast a coach who's in his first season, in Jose Riveiro, at the club like him at Chiefs.
Though records show that Pirates signed 12 players this season, of which five of them have been key to their success, Zwane is adamant they already had a foundation, hence they've done better than his Chiefs. The Chiefs mentor also bemoaned injuries to his "key players". Chiefs have made 10 signings and promoted three players in Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba from their development this season.
"When you look at Pirates, how many players did they bring this season? Already they had a core. With us, we didn't have a core...we had to start afresh. When you look at most of the players that were part and parcel of the team this season, some of them didn't play,'' Zwane said.
Zwane blames injuries, new squad for underperformance this season
Mthethwa takes Bucs to the Nedbank final
"Most of our key players, for me very key players that would've played a huge role even in today's [the derby on Saturday] game and many other games that we ended up losing, they were out injured [in reality, Khama Billiat and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are the only two regulars that were sidelined by long term injuries]. That's the difference, we had a lot of injuries and we had to chop and change.''
Chiefs now target position three to earn a slot in the next edition of the CAF Confederation Cup. Zwane reckons failing to achieve that wouldn't mean they had a bad season either, giving development graduates a chance as one of the takeaways from the season.
"If it [finishing third to qualify for the Confed Cup] didn't happen, it doesn't mean it was a bad season altogether. I think with the new squad and also giving a lot of youngsters coming from our own development, it's been a good season,'' Zwane noted.
Chiefs last won a trophy in the 2014/15 season when they clinched the championship, while Pirates are on course to bag their second trophy of the season as they are in the Nedbank Cup final, where they face Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 27. Placed-second on the log, the Sea Robbers also won the MTN8 early this term.
