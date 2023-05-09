×

Soccer

Hunt says Mokoena deserves Footballer of the Season award ahead of teammate Ronwen

09 May 2023 - 13:52
Neville Khoza Journalist
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

While many tip Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to walk away with the Footballer of the Season award, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt disagrees and says a goalkeeper should never win that award.

Hunt believes Williams teammate Teboho Mokoena should be the one who takes the award.

This is despite Williams enjoying a great season in his first campaign with Masandawana, having kept 18 clean sheets in the DStv Premiership this past weekend when they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 and playing a huge role in Sundowns winning the league title.

But Hunt feels Mokoena has an edge over Williams and should win the award. “Ronwen? I don’t think a goalkeeper should win the Player of the Year [award],” he said during the club's media day on Tuesday.

“No chance. If he does, that means your team has been struggling, defending. I think he has had a magnificent season. But I don’t think he should win the Player of the Year [award].”

Hunt did admit that Williams has been outstanding this season having won the number one jersey, but that is not enough to win the award.

Mokoena has been impressive for the Brazilians this season in the midfield, having made 28 appearances across all competitions in the league, scoring once and creating two goals.

“But I think he has been brilliant. But that is not a good sign to be brilliant at a team like Sundowns], isn’t it? If the goalkeeper is the Player of the Year?," Hunt asked

“Based on the team that they got, I think Mokoena has been the Player of the Year, for me.”

