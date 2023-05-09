Promising Maseko being readied for move to Europe

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed that they are lining up trials for promising youngster Thapelo Maseko with top European teams during the off-season.
Matthews also said that there have been offers for the player both locally and internationally, particularly from Belgian club Westerlo.
The in-demand attacking midfielder rose through the club’s academy and has been playing an integral role in Gavin Hunt’s thin squad, where he often doubles up as a wing-back and a potent attacker. The 20-year-old has made 23 appearances and scored four goals and created two this season.
Speaking to the media recently after they announced the extension of their partnership with technology company Huawei, Matthews said the 19-year-old would undergo a trial in July with a European club.
“We still have a three-year contract with him and the real decision is will he want to go overseas and prove himself through the ranks in Europe because he can do so and he is now being given the opportunity,” Matthews said.
“The Westerlo offer, you can put it one side, there will be [other] European clubs coming for Thapelo Maseko. So we don’t feel like we need to jump at the first offer that comes along, but now that our Diski Challenge team has won the title, he will go overseas with that team to participate in an international tournament so he can get some exposure at that level.
“He will also stay there and have a trial with a big club in Europe. That’s lined up for him in July and then we can sit down with him and talk about the time frame and say maybe the end of next season will be a good time for him to move.”
While Matthews feels Maseko needs to stay on at SuperSport for two more years and get experience on the continent should they qualify for the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup, he added they would be forced to sell him if they get the right offers.
“We can line the deal up early as we know he can get some African experience and hardiness if we are in Africa. He is going to get close to 25 plus games in the PSL under Gavin next year to build [on] what he has achieved this year,” he said.
“A kid like Maseko should not be talking about transfer now for at least another year or two, but because that’s the nature of the game, now we face pressure on an asset we have been grooming since he was 15 years old.”
Promising Maseko being readied for move to Europe
SuperSport star in demand
Image: Warren/Gallo Images
