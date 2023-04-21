×

Soccer

Davids aims to make most of Maritzburg’s games in hand

Bottom side desperate for win against Richards Bay tonight

21 April 2023 - 10:21
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Fadlu Davids, head coach of Maritzburg United.
Image: Darren Stewart

The games in hand Maritzburg United boast give mentor Fadlu Davids hope that they will stave off relegation, saying they are in control of their fate.

Maritzburg are bottom of the DStv Premiership table but have played two games fewer than 13th-placed Marumo Gallants, who are four points ahead. The Team of Choice welcome KwaZulu-Natal foes Richards Bay at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

“The good thing is, it’s in our hands in relation to two games in hand to certain teams, one game in hand to others. Yes, games in hand don't guarantee you points, so we have to go out there and collect the points,” said Davids.

“We’ve dealt with this situation [of being in the relegation zone] the entire season, that is where the club has been. [Fighting for survival] is nothing new to the players. The only thing that’s different is that there’s only five games left.”

Davids has entreated the “Blue Army” as the Maritzburg fans are affectionately known, to rally behind the team in their last three home fixtures, amid this difficult period. The Maritzburg coach has vowed they’ll not be relegation candidates next season onwards, if they can save their Premiership franchise this term.

“Out of the five matches left for us, three are home games, so we really urge the fans to rally behind the team. We want to be in a situation where we save the club, first and foremost, and then we want to create a scenario that it’s the last time Maritzburg fight relegation. We want the fans to be proud of the team. Let them get behind us in this period and we can guarantee them that next season we won’t be fighting for survival,” Davids said.

As Bay have also been struggling in their own right, Davids has insisted the form counts for nothing in derbies. Bay are winless in their last 10 outings with eight defeats and two draws across all competitions. “When it’s a derby, we don’t take the form of previous games into consideration. The form doesn’t matter, it goes out of the window,” Davids reiterated.

Maritzburg's last five fixtures

Today: v Bay (home)

April 27: v Swallows (away)

May 3: v Marumo (home)

May 13: v Stellenbosch (home)

May 20: v Sundowns (away)

