Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa has cautioned his teammates to guard against complacency when they host Swallows at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
Stellies stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 last weekend to book a place in the Nedbank Cup semifinal, where they will face Sekhukhune United.
Mthethwa is worried his side may become big-headed following that victory when they meet lowly Swallows.
“We have to continue with that performance, we lost momentum in our last two matches in the league and we can't afford to drop more points,” Mthethwa explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“What is important now is to respect other teams so you can get a win. If you approach that game because you beat Sundowns, then you start undermining other teams like Swallows, and you will be making a huge mistake.
“We need to show the same attitude we did against Sundowns and maintain that performance.”
Steve Barker’s charges have already defeated Swallows twice this season, once in the league and then in the Nedbank Cup first round.
Mthethwa, 28, said trying to finish in the top eight was what motivated them.
“We have to try and win all the remaining matches to end up in the top eight,” he said.
“We also need to apply the performance we have been showing in the Nedbank Cup to our league matches.
“We still believe we can finish in the top eight. Our target is to play in the CAF Confederation Cup and if you look, we have that chance in the Nedbank if we can go all the way and win it.
“So, at the same time, it is important we qualify for the top eight. It is up to us to balance it and not say we must prioritise Nedbank over the league.
“What is important now is the league because we are playing those games and Nedbank we will see when we play that competition.
“Swallows on the other side will look to build on from their goalless draw with Sundowns in their last league match as they plan to move away from the relegation zone.”
Stellies ‘can’t afford to drop guard’
Mthethwa calls for cool heads after win over Downs
Image: Grant Pitcher
Stellenbosch midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa has cautioned his teammates to guard against complacency when they host Swallows at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
Stellies stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 last weekend to book a place in the Nedbank Cup semifinal, where they will face Sekhukhune United.
Mthethwa is worried his side may become big-headed following that victory when they meet lowly Swallows.
“We have to continue with that performance, we lost momentum in our last two matches in the league and we can't afford to drop more points,” Mthethwa explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“What is important now is to respect other teams so you can get a win. If you approach that game because you beat Sundowns, then you start undermining other teams like Swallows, and you will be making a huge mistake.
“We need to show the same attitude we did against Sundowns and maintain that performance.”
Steve Barker’s charges have already defeated Swallows twice this season, once in the league and then in the Nedbank Cup first round.
Mthethwa, 28, said trying to finish in the top eight was what motivated them.
“We have to try and win all the remaining matches to end up in the top eight,” he said.
“We also need to apply the performance we have been showing in the Nedbank Cup to our league matches.
“We still believe we can finish in the top eight. Our target is to play in the CAF Confederation Cup and if you look, we have that chance in the Nedbank if we can go all the way and win it.
“So, at the same time, it is important we qualify for the top eight. It is up to us to balance it and not say we must prioritise Nedbank over the league.
“What is important now is the league because we are playing those games and Nedbank we will see when we play that competition.
“Swallows on the other side will look to build on from their goalless draw with Sundowns in their last league match as they plan to move away from the relegation zone.”
Hanamub banks on unity to see Usuthu in top8
Sundowns pray Madiba Magic sees them through in last 8
Truter wary of on-form Chiefs
Eight healthcare workers face trial over Maradona's death — reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos