Mobbie ‘happy’ to remain at Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United right-back Nyiko Mobbie doesn’t mind remaining with the club as long as he is appreciated and allowed to play.
Four seasons after he was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns from Free State Stars, Mobbie has only featured once for the Brazilians as he was loaned to Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Sekhukhune.
He has been with Sekhukhune for two seasons and although he is still contracted to Sundowns, the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana player is keen on staying put at Babina Noko.
“I’m here at Sekhukhune and I’m getting the opportunity to play. It is not about that I am a loan player or what, I have a chance here and the coach [Brandon Truter] allowed me to play,” Mobbie told the media on Tuesday during the club media open day.
“So, I have to deliver. It is not all about Sundowns, to be honest, it’s about me as a player; as I said, I have a chance here and I don’t have anything to complain about. I’m getting an opportunity here and I’m happy.”
At Sundowns, Mobbie would have to fight for a place with Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena, which would be difficult judging by how the duo has performed at the star-studded Masandawana side.
But at Sekhukhune, he has made that position his own, having made 26 appearances in the DStv Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.
It is that reason why he wants to stay on at Sekhukhune and continue playing regularly. “I still have a contract with Sundowns, but to be honest, I’m happy here,” he said.
“It’s not even about me playing, it’s the way the team plays. But I can’t say I’ll be here [long term]. I don’t know because I am still here, and I have a contract with Sundowns.”
His performances saw him also being a regular at Bafana under coach Hugo Broos and said he would continue working hard. “As a player, you have to keep on working hard. I have to give my best everywhere when I get a chance to play.
“People will always talk... whether you do good or bad, but I don’t have a problem with that. The most important thing is to work on improving myself and I have to accept that people have their preferences.”
Image: Philip Maeta
