×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mobbie ‘happy’ to remain at Sekhukhune

Downs star has played 26 games in league, Nedbank Cup

20 April 2023 - 08:35
Neville Khoza Journalist
Nyiko Mobbie of Sekhukhune United.
Nyiko Mobbie of Sekhukhune United.
Image: Philip Maeta

Sekhukhune United right-back Nyiko Mobbie doesn’t mind remaining with the club as long as he is appreciated and allowed to play.

Four seasons after he was signed by Mamelodi Sundowns from Free State Stars, Mobbie has only featured once for the Brazilians as he was loaned to Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Sekhukhune.

He has been with Sekhukhune for two seasons and although he is still contracted to Sundowns, the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana player is keen on staying put at Babina Noko.

“I’m here at Sekhukhune and I’m getting the opportunity to play. It is not about that I am a loan player or what, I have a chance here and the coach [Brandon Truter] allowed me to play,” Mobbie told the media on Tuesday during the club media open day.

“So, I have to deliver. It is not all about Sundowns, to be honest, it’s about me as a player; as I said, I have a chance here and I don’t have anything to complain about. I’m getting an opportunity here and I’m happy.”

At Sundowns, Mobbie would have to fight for a place with Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena, which would be difficult judging by how the duo has performed at the star-studded Masandawana side.

But at Sekhukhune, he has made that position his own, having made 26 appearances in the DStv Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.

It is that reason why he wants to stay on at Sekhukhune and continue playing regularly. “I still have a contract with Sundowns, but to be honest, I’m happy here,” he said.

“It’s not even about me playing, it’s the way the team plays. But I can’t say I’ll be here [long term]. I don’t know because I am still here, and I have a contract with Sundowns.”

His performances saw him also being a regular at Bafana under coach Hugo Broos and said he would continue working hard. “As a player, you have to keep on working hard. I have to give my best everywhere when I get a chance to play.

“People will always talk... whether you do good or bad, but I don’t have a problem with that. The most important thing is to work on improving myself and I have to accept that people have their preferences.”

Vilakazi positive of getting three points against Chiefs

Sekhukhune United midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has issued a warning to Kaizer Chiefs that they will make it difficult for them when they meet in the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Jordaan adamant SA can afford women's World Cup

Despite the country grappling with a declining economy, unending load shedding and a recent grey listing, the SA Football Association is confident ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Emile Baron ‘not an isolated case’ and these need solutions: Safa CEO Motlanthe

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has applauded the kindness of fans in Norway who raised R2m for poverty-stricken Emile ...
Sport
18 hours ago

SuperSport are the best to finish second, says Hunt

SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt has made a somewhat engrossing declaration about Matsatsantsa, saying they're the best side behind champions Mamelodi ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi