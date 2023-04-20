Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs will approach their match with an attacking plan as they look to overturn the 0-1 defeat they suffered in January.
Babina Noko will host Amakhosi at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm), looking for a league double.
With Chiefs also fighting to finish in second place in the DStv Premiership, Truter is of the view that they will be even more dangerous this time.
“Chiefs are on a good run at the moment. I think seven games unbeaten and five [six] wins, and I’m expecting an open game,” Truter said.
“I’m expecting an attacking game as well. At Peter Mokaba, we have faced opponents that sit back and want to catch us on a counter, so it will be refreshing playing a team like Chiefs.
“They possess a lot of speed. They want to build from the back and they are an attacking team. But for us, it is a challenge playing Chiefs, and getting the three points in the first round, of course they want to overturn that result.
“That might play in our favour in terms of opening up.”
Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will again have to reshuffle his team as he will be without two of his key players in Sifiso Hlanti and Siyethemba Sithebe. They are suspended after accumulating four bookings each.
Truter wary of on-form Chiefs
'They want to overturn first leg result'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs will approach their match with an attacking plan as they look to overturn the 0-1 defeat they suffered in January.
Babina Noko will host Amakhosi at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm), looking for a league double.
With Chiefs also fighting to finish in second place in the DStv Premiership, Truter is of the view that they will be even more dangerous this time.
“Chiefs are on a good run at the moment. I think seven games unbeaten and five [six] wins, and I’m expecting an open game,” Truter said.
“I’m expecting an attacking game as well. At Peter Mokaba, we have faced opponents that sit back and want to catch us on a counter, so it will be refreshing playing a team like Chiefs.
“They possess a lot of speed. They want to build from the back and they are an attacking team. But for us, it is a challenge playing Chiefs, and getting the three points in the first round, of course they want to overturn that result.
“That might play in our favour in terms of opening up.”
Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will again have to reshuffle his team as he will be without two of his key players in Sifiso Hlanti and Siyethemba Sithebe. They are suspended after accumulating four bookings each.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos