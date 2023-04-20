Vilakazi positive of getting three points against Chiefs

Sekhukhune United midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has issued a warning to Kaizer Chiefs that they will make it difficult for them when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Ba Bina Noko head into the fixture beaming with confidence following two successive victories in the league and the Nedbank Cup, where they booked a place in the semifinal.
“We’ve won back-to-back games, so surely the confidence should be up, surely the fixture on Sunday should be appealing and we should be looking up the ladder and looking to get a fair output out of the game,” Vilakazi told the media on Tuesday.
“We are looking forward to it after winning back-to-back games. It should be interesting. But we want to continue winning games more than anything.
“We don’t look further in terms of where we want to end. Just take it one game at a time. The momentum of the team needs to understand that we need to win every game that we play, regardless of any team, because the situation on its own requires consistency in the remaining games of the season.”
Vilakazi is aware that Chiefs will also have their confidence up after beating Royal AM to also book a place in the Nedbank Cup semifinal, where they will face rivals Orlando Pirates.
“Chiefs also have momentum and you could see how happy they were [when they drew Pirates in the semifinal], that shows the confidence that they have to go all the way and try to win each and every game that they are going to play,” he said.
“So, most likely us, we should be licking our lips on playing that game and also saying we’ve put ourselves in a position to be in the top eight and it would not be a bad finish overall in terms of how we started and had a set back then find ourselves reclimbing again.”
Ba Bina Noko have already defeated Chiefs this season in January, and while the confidence is high going into the game, the veteran midfielder said they would have to be consistent to avoid dropping down.
“We are looking to pull the gap between ourselves [and others] because if you win two games, you pretty much look closer to a top eight [finish].”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Bay, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Saturday: Pirates v CPT City, Orlando (3pm); Galaxy v Royal, Mbombela (3pm); Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven (5.30pm)
Sunday: Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; SuperSport v AmaZulu, TUT (5.30pm)
Image: Richard Huggard
