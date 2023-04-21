Three-way NFD race too hard to call

Motsepe Foundation Championship expert James Mayinga says the league title can go to any of the three front runners – Polokwane City, Cape Town Spurs or Casric Stars.
With four games left in the season, the race for promotion is very tight as the top three teams are on 50 points each, separated only by goal difference.
Matchday 27 will look to have an impact on how the table shapes up. Today leaders Polokwane take on JDR Stars at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium, Spurs welcome Platinum City Rovers at Athlone Stadium, while third placed Casric do battle with the University of Pretoria tomorrow at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.
Mayinga, who in the past turned up for Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns but is now a SuperSport TV pundit, believes the three-horse race can go either way.
“At this point, it can go either way, it will depend on who will be consistent in the last four games,” said Mayinga yesterday.
“I think it’s exciting taking into account that it’s three teams at the top with equal points, 50 points for each team. In previous years, 50 points used to qualify teams for the playoffs, so it shows that the competitiveness of the league is something else.
“The exciting part about Casric is they came in as a dark horse. It’s a massive achievement for them to be where they are at this point. If you look at Polokwane City, they tried last season and they failed, they did it the other way around now. Spurs are a big team, they want to revive the old Cape Town Spurs brand,” he said
The goal difference could be the deciding factor in the race for promotion. Polokwane at the moment have a goal difference of +15, Spurs +13, and Casric +11. Spurs have the league’s top scorer Ashley Cupido (14 goals) and Boitumelo Radiopane (7), while Casric have Kgomotso Mosadi (10) with City putting their faith in Puleng Marema (7).
NFD fixtures (all times 3pm)
Today: Cape Town Spurs v Platinum City Rovers, Athlone Stadium; JDR Stars v Polokwane City, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; NB La Masia v Pretoria Callies, Dobsonville Stadium.
Tomorrow: All Stars v Baroka, Tsakane Stadium; Hungry Lions v Black Leopards, Dr Molemela Stadium; Casric Stars v Pretoria University, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.
Sunday: TTM v Magesi, Dr Molemela Stadium; Uthongathi v Venda FA, Princess Magogo Stadium.
