Soccer

Hanamub banks on unity to see Usuthu in top8

‘It’s unjustifiable to be fighting relegation with the quality we have’

21 April 2023 - 08:42
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Riaan Hanamub of AmaZulu FC.
Riaan Hanamub of AmaZulu FC.
Image: Grant Pitcher

AmaZulu left-back Riaan Hanamub is shocked by a discrepancy between the quality they have in the playing personnel and their log position, calling for togetherness as they aim to go all out to make sure they earn a slot in the top eight.

AmaZulu, who are 12th on the table, face SuperSport at TUT Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm). Usuthu are just five points away from the relegation zone and three adrift off the team in position eight, Royal AM, with just five games remaining. 

Looking at the quality we have here at AmaZulu, I think its not justifiable to be where we are at the moment. I am surprised that we are not up there on the log. We need to hold hands together because we need everyone on board, so that we can accomplish our goal of finishing inside the top eight bracket,Hanamub told Sowetan yesterday.

Right now we are in a critical phase if you look at the log and how many games are remaining. So, we are treating every game like a cup final now. Our aim is to go all out. We will fight until the last game.

Quizzed if theyd like to be the first team to beat SuperSport United at home in the league this season, the 28-year-old Hanamub made it clear they were not thinking about that record, but they are concentrating on their own cause. SuperSport, the only unbeaten team at home in the league, have eight wins and four draws from the 12 games theyve played in their backyard in the DStv Premiership this season.

We are not obsessed about becoming the first team to beat SuperSport at home this season, but our focus is rather on our own objectives as a team, Hanamub said.

The Namibian also reiterated their support for coach Ayanda Dlamini, who was given the coaching reins early this month with then coach Romain Folz being moved to a technical director role.

We are giving all the support to coach Ayanda. He knows what hes doing and we are also buying into his way of doing things. Now it is up to us as the players to deliver on the pitch.

