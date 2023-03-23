Mayambela awed by sheer talent in Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana midfielder Mihlali Mayambela is encouraged by the number of talented players in the national team and feels coach Hugo Broos is building something good for the future.
Bafana are in camp preparing to face Liberia in back-to-back African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, with the first leg at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm), while the away leg is scheduled for Tuesday at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Monrovia.
Mayambela, who plays for Aris Limassol in Cyprus, said it has been easy for him to adjust at the national team level against the talented players.
“I think you just play the game, play your own game and have to try and adapt to the way the guys play here,” Mayambela told Safa media yesterday. “I mean, they are amazing football players. They are unbelievably talented players. So, it is not difficult to adjust or showcase what I can do.
"It is much easier than I thought because they are so good. It is also to continue the way we play that side [abroad] when we come here and listen to the instructions and we just play.
“But the most important thing is to leave the heart on the field with the right mindset and right mentality and to fight for each other to be mentally stable and balanced.
“What we can promise is we will fight for each other to be willing to give everything and results are possible.” The 26-year-old, who scored his first goal for Bafana on his debut last year against Sierra Leone in a friendly, is motivated to score more and help the national team.
“It shows how much I have been waiting for it and being patient for the chance. It was the cherry on top. I didn't imagine myself scoring in my debut,” he said.
“It was an amazing feeling and a good start that set a tone, which is important – always the first impression.
“My family drove from Cape Town to see my game. My son was in the stands and that moment will stand out forever. One day, I would like to show him that game and just how much I hold onto it. I would encourage him to go for his dreams like I did mine, even if he wants to follow in my footsteps and play football, that’s okay too.”
Mayambela awed by sheer talent in Bafana squad
Midfielder says they'll give their all in Afcon qualifiers
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
