How Bafana star Mihlali Mayambela emerged from brother Mark’s shadow

Over the past few years, South African players like Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly have returned from Europe seemingly prematurely, but that is not the plan for Mihlali.
“It’s not child’s play, you can see some of the players go there and come back. What kept me there is I knew what I wanted — being in Europe is where I wanted to be.
“Whenever things were not going well I would look in the mirror and tell myself quitting is not an option. I had to stay true to myself and that’s why I was not too much into the social media side at an early age because I knew the impact it has.”
Mihlali was called up by Bafana coach Hugo Broos to the friendlies in September and November, and made a scoring debut in the 4-0 win against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium. He has an opportunity to add to his two caps and his goal in the matches against Liberia — Bafana have a return game in Monrovia on Tuesday, and four points should be enough to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January February.
“I am living my dream because playing for Bafana is something I wanted since I was a boy. Watching the 2010 World Cup on home soil, I saw myself wearing the Bafana jersey and playing in those stadiums.
“When I first received the call I couldn’t believe it until I saw it on TV, and then I was on the plane to South Africa to represent the country. I am grateful to the coach because he believes in me.”
For the better part of his developmental stages, the family surname weighed heavily on Bafana Bafana forward Mihlali Mayambela.
After all, Cyprus-based Mihlali (26) is the younger brother of popular dribbling wizard Mark who played for Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic, SuperSport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces in a professional career that spanned from 2007 to 2020.
As he prepared for Bafana’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm), Mihlali spoke about how he overcame living in the shadow of his more famous brother.
“He paved the way for me; it had a lot of positives and negatives because I was compared to him while I was still very young,” Mihlali said.
Mihlali Mayambela scores on debut for Bafana Bafana against Sierra Leone.
“I felt it was not fair [to be compared to Mark] and I also doubted myself a lot because of that. But when he moved to Sweden [in a stint for Djurgårdens IF in 2014], that’s when I found myself and became my own man and was no longer in his shadow.
“That was one of the reasons that made me play abroad because I didn’t want to be in his shadow and do my own thing.”
For a player just past 25, Mihlali has had a nomadic time abroad since his move from first division Cape Town All Stars to the club Mark turned out for, Djurgårdens, in 2016. In various loans and transfers he has turned out Brage and Degerfors in Sweden’s second tier, Farense and Académica in Portugal’s Segunda Liga and Bnei Yehuda in Israel.
At the start of 2022-23 he settled at well-known Cypriot top-flight side Aris Limassol, where he has earned game time, soring three goals in 23 league matches.
Mihlali said Mark had a big influence on his career and they have a strong relationship.
“He had a big impact on my life — even today we speak almost every day about everything and we are good friends. Our relationship is amazing.
“Sometimes it is not easy to have that type of relationship because things happen in families. I suffered a lot, at some point I didn’t want to play any more because I was tired of being compared to someone and not being seen as my own man.
“When he moved to Sweden that’s when I realised I can really play football because I had a lot of doubts and backlashes from people. When he went abroad, I found myself and I really started to enjoy football.”
