Banyana Banyana to meet Serbia in World Cup build-up

“We thank the coaches in the Hollywoodbets Super League and Sasol Women’s League for the work they’ve put in and we really appreciate every single player for this local camp. We want to make sure we push them to the next level.
“We all know this is a very big year for women’s football and when the final 23-player travelling party to the Fifa Women’s World Cup is announced, we want to be sure that when we meet up with the other players we’ve pushed them to a different level.
“This is all part of our preparation towards the World Cup. And as we said, we start now with what we plan to do at the World Cup. So far the players have responded fantastically in the last camp (in Türkiye) and we hope we can take it to the next level in the next camp.”
Banyana began the year's preparations playing in the Turkish Women's Cup last month, though that competition was scaled down by the withdrawal of teams due to the earthquakes that claimed more than 48,000 lives in the region.
South Africa beat Uzbekistan 3-0 and drew 1-1 against Slovenia in Alanya.
Banyana leave for Serbia on April 6.
Banyana Banyana Preliminary Squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC FC), Katlego Moletsane (Royal AM), Dineo Magagula (TS Galaxy)
Defenders: Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower FC), Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Fikile Magama (UWC FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC FC), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC FC)
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo FC), Sibulele Holweni (UWC FC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ FC), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City), Kholosa Biyana (UWC FC), Cimone Sauls (JVW FC), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC), Amogelang Motau (UWC FC)
Forwards: Noxolo Cesane (Tigres femenil), Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Sphumelele Shamase (UJ FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (FC Juarez), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC FC), Wendy Shongwe (TUKS FC)
Banyana Banyana to meet Serbia in World Cup build-up
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana will meet Serbia next month as the South Africans continue to prepare for their second appearance at the Fifa World Cup.
The tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20, with the climax set for August 20.
Desiree Ellis-coached Banyana, who made their maiden appearance at the showpiece in 2019, will play in Group G against Sweden, Argentina and Italy, who are in the top 30 in the world rankings.
As part of their preparation, Banyana will travel to Serbia for a friendly on April 10. Ellis also announced a preliminary squad for the trip.
“We have a 32-player preliminary squad that we have chosen for this camp and the 26 local-based players will go into camp on March 27,” she said.
“We thank the coaches in the Hollywoodbets Super League and Sasol Women’s League for the work they’ve put in and we really appreciate every single player for this local camp. We want to make sure we push them to the next level.
“We all know this is a very big year for women’s football and when the final 23-player travelling party to the Fifa Women’s World Cup is announced, we want to be sure that when we meet up with the other players we’ve pushed them to a different level.
“This is all part of our preparation towards the World Cup. And as we said, we start now with what we plan to do at the World Cup. So far the players have responded fantastically in the last camp (in Türkiye) and we hope we can take it to the next level in the next camp.”
Banyana began the year's preparations playing in the Turkish Women's Cup last month, though that competition was scaled down by the withdrawal of teams due to the earthquakes that claimed more than 48,000 lives in the region.
South Africa beat Uzbekistan 3-0 and drew 1-1 against Slovenia in Alanya.
Banyana leave for Serbia on April 6.
Banyana Banyana Preliminary Squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC FC), Katlego Moletsane (Royal AM), Dineo Magagula (TS Galaxy)
Defenders: Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower FC), Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Fikile Magama (UWC FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC FC), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC FC)
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo FC), Sibulele Holweni (UWC FC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ FC), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City), Kholosa Biyana (UWC FC), Cimone Sauls (JVW FC), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC), Amogelang Motau (UWC FC)
Forwards: Noxolo Cesane (Tigres femenil), Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Sphumelele Shamase (UJ FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (FC Juarez), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Lelona Daweti (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC FC), Wendy Shongwe (TUKS FC)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos