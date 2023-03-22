×

Soccer

Bafana need at least four points from two fixtures against Liberia

Williams calls on fans to ‘get behind the boys’ in Afcon

22 March 2023 - 10:43
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ronwen Williams of South Africa.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has entreated South Africans to come to Orlando Stadium to rally behind the national team when they host Liberia in the Afcon qualifiers on Friday (6pm).

The two countries will lock horns again in Liberias capital Monrovia next Tuesday. To qualify, Bafana need at least four points from the two fixtures. The next Afcon tournament will be played in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

I am hoping well have a big crowd at Orlando Stadium and I am urging the fans to come in big numbers... get behind the boys. We need you, we need you now more than ever. Obviously were in this together, so if the fans can play their part, we’ll play our part on the field as well... they need to be that extra man that weve lacked over the last few years, Williams said.

Williams is pleased by the fact that all Bafana strikers have hit top form at club level, saying they must be treasured. The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper underlined the importance of complimenting the strikers, as the backline, by keeping clean sheets.  

Its amazing [that all the strikers in the team are in great form]. Weve always cried as a country that we dont have that serial goal-scorer... weve got a few now and we need to cherish them... we need to help them as a team, as the back-line to keep clean sheets, the Bafana skipper said.

Once we do our job at the back, we are sure theyll do theirs upfront because all of them are scoring... even Lepasa two weeks ago, he scored a brace, so its good for them and its good for us. Hopefully they can carry the club form into the national set-up.

Williams has anticipated a hostile environment in Monrovia when they go there for the second leg, thinking thatd help build their characters.

Going there, its going to be hostile and those games thats where characters are built, thats where players are built. I am looking forward to it... I enjoy those type of games and hopefully the team will be ready for the difficulties well be experiencing, Williams said. 

