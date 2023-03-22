Williams calls on fans to ‘get behind the boys’ in Afcon

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has entreated South Africans to come to Orlando Stadium to rally behind the national team when they host Liberia in the Afcon qualifiers on Friday (6pm).
The two countries will lock horns again in Liberia’s capital Monrovia next Tuesday. To qualify, Bafana need at least four points from the two fixtures. The next Afcon tournament will be played in Ivory Coast in January 2024.
“I am hoping we’ll have a big crowd at Orlando Stadium and I am urging the fans to come in big numbers... get behind the boys. We need you, we need you now more than ever. Obviously we’re in this together, so if the fans can play their part, we’ll play our part on the field as well... they need to be that extra man that we’ve lacked over the last few years,” Williams said.
Williams is pleased by the fact that all Bafana strikers have hit top form at club level, saying they must be treasured. The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper underlined the importance of complimenting the strikers, as the backline, by keeping clean sheets.
“It’s amazing [that all the strikers in the team are in great form]. We’ve always cried as a country that we don’t have that serial goal-scorer... we’ve got a few now and we need to cherish them... we need to help them as a team, as the back-line to keep clean sheets,” the Bafana skipper said.
“Once we do our job at the back, we are sure they’ll do theirs upfront because all of them are scoring... even Lepasa two weeks ago, he scored a brace, so it’s good for them and it’s good for us. Hopefully they can carry the club form into the national set-up.”
Williams has anticipated a hostile environment in Monrovia when they go there for the second leg, thinking that’d help build their characters.
“Going there, it’s going to be hostile and those games that’s where characters are built, that’s where players are built. I am looking forward to it... I enjoy those type of games and hopefully the team will be ready for the difficulties we’ll be experiencing,” Williams said.
Bafana need at least four points from two fixtures against Liberia
Williams calls on fans to ‘get behind the boys’ in Afcon
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has entreated South Africans to come to Orlando Stadium to rally behind the national team when they host Liberia in the Afcon qualifiers on Friday (6pm).
The two countries will lock horns again in Liberia’s capital Monrovia next Tuesday. To qualify, Bafana need at least four points from the two fixtures. The next Afcon tournament will be played in Ivory Coast in January 2024.
“I am hoping we’ll have a big crowd at Orlando Stadium and I am urging the fans to come in big numbers... get behind the boys. We need you, we need you now more than ever. Obviously we’re in this together, so if the fans can play their part, we’ll play our part on the field as well... they need to be that extra man that we’ve lacked over the last few years,” Williams said.
Williams is pleased by the fact that all Bafana strikers have hit top form at club level, saying they must be treasured. The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper underlined the importance of complimenting the strikers, as the backline, by keeping clean sheets.
“It’s amazing [that all the strikers in the team are in great form]. We’ve always cried as a country that we don’t have that serial goal-scorer... we’ve got a few now and we need to cherish them... we need to help them as a team, as the back-line to keep clean sheets,” the Bafana skipper said.
“Once we do our job at the back, we are sure they’ll do theirs upfront because all of them are scoring... even Lepasa two weeks ago, he scored a brace, so it’s good for them and it’s good for us. Hopefully they can carry the club form into the national set-up.”
Williams has anticipated a hostile environment in Monrovia when they go there for the second leg, thinking that’d help build their characters.
“Going there, it’s going to be hostile and those games that’s where characters are built, that’s where players are built. I am looking forward to it... I enjoy those type of games and hopefully the team will be ready for the difficulties we’ll be experiencing,” Williams said.
Surely the Sundowns guys will help Bafana beat Liberia: Ronwen Williams
Williams saves his blushes and helps Sundowns seal last-8 spot in Caf Champions League
Walters impressed by evolved Ronwen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos