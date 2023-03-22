Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster is encouraged by the rich vein former fellow centre-forwards had been enjoying at club level before they assembled in the national team.
Bafana are in camp, gearing up for back-to-back African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia. The first tie is at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm), while the away leg is scheduled four days later at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Monrovia at the same kick-off time.
Going into this crucial double-header, all Bafana strikers have found the back of the net in their previous games at club level. Percy Tau scored in both Al Ahly's last two games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Coton Sports, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane was on the score sheet for his MLS side Minnesota United when they drew 1-all against New York Red Bulls 10 days ago.
Mihlali Mayambela netted in his Cypriot club Aris Limassol's 4-0 thumping of AEK Larnaca on Monday, while Zakhele Lepasa managed a brace when SuperSport United beat Golden Arrows 2-0 almost two weeks ago. The 21-year-old sensation, Cassius Mailula, has been in blistering form at Sundowns.
Foster impressed by peers' recent performances
'Current form means nothing without results'
Image: David Winter/Shutterstock
Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster is encouraged by the rich vein former fellow centre-forwards had been enjoying at club level before they assembled in the national team.
Bafana are in camp, gearing up for back-to-back African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia. The first tie is at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm), while the away leg is scheduled four days later at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Monrovia at the same kick-off time.
Going into this crucial double-header, all Bafana strikers have found the back of the net in their previous games at club level. Percy Tau scored in both Al Ahly's last two games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Coton Sports, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane was on the score sheet for his MLS side Minnesota United when they drew 1-all against New York Red Bulls 10 days ago.
Mihlali Mayambela netted in his Cypriot club Aris Limassol's 4-0 thumping of AEK Larnaca on Monday, while Zakhele Lepasa managed a brace when SuperSport United beat Golden Arrows 2-0 almost two weeks ago. The 21-year-old sensation, Cassius Mailula, has been in blistering form at Sundowns.
WATCH | Lyle Foster on Kompany, the Premiership and what he owes Belgium
Foster, Mailula, Tau make formidable spearhead in Broos’ Bafana squad
Foster, who himself bagged his first goal for his new club Burnley in the English second-tier two weeks ago, is excited by fellow strikers' goal-scoring form. However, Foster knows this will count for nothing if they don't get the desired outcome.
"We've got firepower upfront and I am very excited for our national team but the excitement means nothing if you don't produce on the day, if we don't get the results. Getting the results is the main thing,'' said Foster.
"We've got the personnel... we've got the profile of the players but the main thing is the performance and that's what we are all looking to bring and hopefully we can push each other to be better on the field so that we bring good days back for Bafana."
Bafana need at least four points from these two fixtures against Liberia to qualify for Afcon, to be hosted by Ivory Coast, next January.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos