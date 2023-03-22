Strikers will give us the edge over Congo – coach Notoane

As SA U-23 prepares for their crucial back-to-back CAF Olympic qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville tomorrow, coach David Notoane says he is spoilt for choice in the striking department as they look to take a huge advantage heading into the second leg.
Notoane’s charges will host Congo at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (3pm) in the first leg and then travel to the central African country for the second leg on Monday at Massamba-Debat Stadium.
Upfront, Notoane will have to choose from Ashely Cupido, Boitumelo Radiopane, Antonio van Wyk, Oswin Appolis, Mduduzi Shabalala, Thapelo Maseko and Yanele Mbuthuma, all capable of scoring goals.
“We will be ready for Congo, we know what they are about and we will put together the best team and for me as a coach, I’m spoilt because whatever we will put up front will be firing because we must get goals in this game,” Notoane told Safa media department.
“So, it will be the toughest job to get the right players that fit into the tactical plan for the match and have the preparations to ensure that we maximise our happiness and readiness in terms of being sure.”
U23s lucky to get past Togo on away goals
Why Notoane excluded Maseko from U23s camp
With two training sessions having been completed now as they continue with their preparations, Notoane was also pleased with the response he has been getting from the team.
“Our first session was to check who is where during recovery sessions and tactical preparations in terms of setting some small details without taking them through a very intense session,” he said.
“One is happy with the outlook of the team in terms of what we are trying to put together in preparations for the game on Thursday. Very important game for us to get a victory.
“It is not the best of preparations if you look at the number of days for preparations but it comes with a national team’s programme.
“We’ve adjusted things based on that, so tomorrow we are putting everything together pretty much in terms of our permutations. We got a very talented group of players with different qualities and abilities.
“That’s the biggest challenge, but we will also rely on video analyses to see who grasps what very quickly.”
