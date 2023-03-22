The long-serving midfielder, who has Uefa Champions League experience from her time in Russia with WFC Rossiyanka, received the most votes from Safja members after she finished the 2022 season of the Hollywoodbets.
Hollywoodbets senior soccer sponsorship coordinator Indira Albuquerque said they are pleased to be part of the association and honouring players.
"We are delighted to be a part of the Safja awards once again this year. We know the importance of getting involved with stakeholders who play a major role in news access for the sports landscape," Albuquerque said.
"We are also delighted to contribute to rewarding well performing athletes in football, as well as all deserving journalists in the industry. We pride ourselves in being involved with the development of the women's game and will continue to do so.
"The Hollywoodbets Super League has accentuated the platform for players to compete and be recognised. We hope that SA football as a whole continues growing from strength to strength. Finally, congratulations to Nyandeni and well done to all nominees."
Nyandeni crowned Safja Women's Footballer of the Year
Image: TWITTER
Mpumi Nyandeni was crowned the 2022 SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) Women's Footballer of the Year.
Now in the colours of TS Galaxy, Nyandeni's performances for her previous club JVW stood out as she fought off stiff competition from fellow nominees Boitumelo Rabale of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, University of Western Cape duo Amogelang Motau and Konathemba Mhlongo, as well as Busisiwe Ndimeni, who left Tshwane University of Technology to join Galaxy.
Capped 149 times at senior international level with Banyana Banyana, Nyandeni walked away with the R15,000 prize money at the awards function held at Tsogo Sun in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, yesterday.
She also won a one-night stay for two at a four-star hotel in Sandton, courtesy of Tsogo Sun.
